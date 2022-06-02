Vietnam Develops Commercial African Swine Fever Vaccine

Vietnam announced on Wednesday that it had successfully developed a vaccine for pigs to fight (ASF) African swine fever. Vietnam plans to be the first country to commercially produce and export the vaccine.

Last year, Vietnamese authorities had to cull roughly 20 percent of their hog herd because of ASF. This is one of the most devastating livestock diseases that has also been found in Thailand and throughout Southeast Asia.

ASF originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs globally. ASF fever is harmless to humans.

Phung Duc Tien, Vietnam’s Deputy Agriculture Minister, said in a statement, “This is an extremely significant milestone for the veterinary industry.”

As the ASF vaccine will provide immunity for six months, it will serve as a shield for hog-raising industries and pig production worldwide.”

According to Asia One, five clinical trials have been completed for the vaccine, which has been in development since November 2019 in partnership with United States experts.

Tien said the Agricultural Research Service under the US Department of Agriculture confirmed its safety and efficacy.

“This success opens great possibilities for the export of ASF vaccine made in Vietnam,” Tien added.

It was not clear when the vaccine could be exported or what Vietnam’s production capacity would be.

Vietnamese farmers have been able to rebuild their hog herds after the ASF outbreak subsided, but the virus is still affecting farms in some other countries as well.

ASF is a highly contagious, lethal viral disease affecting both domestic and wild pigs. It is not harmful to humans and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

Furthermore, it poses no threat to food safety. Countries around the world are affected by ASF.