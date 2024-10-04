Acting Governor of Chiang Rai Addresses Recent Flooding and Relief Efforts

Mr. Chotinrin Koetsom the acting Governor of Chiang Rai Province held a press conference yesterday to give an update on the progress of the rehabilitation and relief efforts to help people affected by flooding throughout the province.

He said the Flood, Storm and Landslide Relief Operation Center has been working to address recent flooding in the Mueang District, Mae Sai District and Wiang Pa Pao District.

Heavy rain from October 1st has once again caused flooding in many areas of Chiang Rai province and he has ordered District Chiefs to to warn the people of potential flooding, as heavy rains continue to fall.

In the Nang Lae Waterfall area more than 100 people had been evacuated and in Mae Fah Luang University area, more than 300 people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

In Mae Sai district soldiers, district workers and volunteers have strengthened the flood water protection line, and are working diligently to clear drainage pipes to ease the flooding in affected areas.

When asked about compensation for flood victims, he said reserve funds will be released according to the regulations of the Ministry of Finance. Currently, the payment of compensation to those whose houses were almost completely destroyed in Wiang Kaen, Thoeng, Wiang Pa Pao, and Mae Sai districts was still pending.

The central government has already approved the budget for over 7,000 cases for assistance via PromptPay, and another 6,000 cases that aren’t through prompt pay have also been approved. On October 1, an additional 2,500 cases were approved, totaling over 15,500 people are eligible to receive flood assistance, he said.

