Connect with us

News

5 People Killed In Plane Crash On Nashville Interstate
Advertisement

News

Hunger In Gaza Persists Despite Convoy Deaths And Disputes Over Supplies

News

Despite Gold's Highs, Wall Street Thinks It Has Further To Go

News

Meta Platforms Back Online After Over An Hour Outage

News

Turkey's Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High

News

In 2024, Bank Of America Sees Bullish Stock Results

News

Dollar Eases Versus The Euro As An Eventful Week Begins

News

Spirit Airlines And JetBlue Cancel Their $3.8 Billion Merger Following a Court Ruling

News

Haiti Is In Emergency After Thousands Of Prisoners Escaped

News

US Supreme Court Rules States Can't Block Donald Trump From Running In 2024

News Northern Thailand

Firefighters Struggling to Contain Wildfires in Chiang Mai

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Citizens Rally to Have Swiss Man Blacklisted for Allegedly Kicking Woman

News

Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo Include Hamas Delegation

News

OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts To The Second Quarter

News

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Re-Elected

News News Asia

Singaporean Police Arrest Over 300 People Over Online Scams

News Regional News

Chinese Tourist Killed By Speeding Pickup While Using Zebra Crossing

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes Killing Driver and Injuring 47 Students and Teachers

News

Donald Trump Has Talked About Stocks 5 Times Under Biden

News

Biden Says US Airdrops Will Deliver Food And Supplies To Gaza

News

5 People Killed In Plane Crash On Nashville Interstate

Published

8 seconds ago

on

5 People Killed In Plane Crash On Nashville Interstate

(CTN News) – The plane crash occurred Monday evening on Interstate 40 in West Nashville, Tennessee, and resulted in five deaths.

On Monday evening at 7.44 p.m. local time, there was an accident involving a single engine between the Nashville West Shopping Center and the interstate highway. In updates posted on Twitter (formerly X), the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed that five people were killed in the plane crash.

A Metro Nashville police spokesperson, Don Aaron, stated in a press conference that the pilot requested an emergency landing at John C Tune airport in Nashville due to engine problems, but crashed three miles south of it.

“According to witness information, the plane crash was clearly in distress as it was crossing the interstate before it struck the ground,” Aaron explained. As far as I can tell, he had significant difficulties maintaining control of the aircraft.”

Approximately 7.19 p.m., the plane left Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

Firefighters responded to the crash and reported on X that there was “heavy fire” on the scene when they arrived.

Despite the fire, crews were able to extinguish it and preserve evidence so that the appropriate agencies could conduct an investigation to determine what caused the fatal crash.

The incident did not result in any damage to vehicles or buildings. An explosion occurred when the plane hit the ground. Due to the accident, there was a closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 through Tuesday morning.

We do not yet know the identities of the victims and the owner of the plane.

Following the plane crash on Monday night, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell issued a statement.

“We send our condolences to all those who lost their lives in the single-engine aircraft plane crash near Interstate 40 this evening,” he said.

In order to determine what caused the Plane Crash , the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation and Safety Board will conduct an investigation.

SEE ALSO:

Hunger In Gaza Persists Despite Convoy Deaths And Disputes Over Supplies

Turkey’s Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies