5 People Killed In Plane Crash On Nashville Interstate

(CTN News) – The plane crash occurred Monday evening on Interstate 40 in West Nashville, Tennessee, and resulted in five deaths.

On Monday evening at 7.44 p.m. local time, there was an accident involving a single engine between the Nashville West Shopping Center and the interstate highway. In updates posted on Twitter (formerly X), the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed that five people were killed in the plane crash.

A Metro Nashville police spokesperson, Don Aaron, stated in a press conference that the pilot requested an emergency landing at John C Tune airport in Nashville due to engine problems, but crashed three miles south of it.

“According to witness information, the plane crash was clearly in distress as it was crossing the interstate before it struck the ground,” Aaron explained. As far as I can tell, he had significant difficulties maintaining control of the aircraft.”

Approximately 7.19 p.m., the plane left Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

Firefighters responded to the crash and reported on X that there was “heavy fire” on the scene when they arrived.

Despite the fire, crews were able to extinguish it and preserve evidence so that the appropriate agencies could conduct an investigation to determine what caused the fatal crash.

The incident did not result in any damage to vehicles or buildings. An explosion occurred when the plane hit the ground. Due to the accident, there was a closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 through Tuesday morning.

We do not yet know the identities of the victims and the owner of the plane.

Following the plane crash on Monday night, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell issued a statement.

“We send our condolences to all those who lost their lives in the single-engine aircraft plane crash near Interstate 40 this evening,” he said.

In order to determine what caused the Plane Crash , the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation and Safety Board will conduct an investigation.

