Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ex-BJP Minister’s Son Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Uttarakhand Court

On May 30, 2025, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, convicted Pulkit Arya, the owner of Vanantra Resort and son of a former BJP minister, along with his associates Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, for the murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari.

The court sentenced all three to life imprisonment under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and Section 5(1)D of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Details of the Convictions and Sentences

The prosecution presented a comprehensive 500-page charge sheet, examining 47 witnesses over two years and eight months. The court imposed fines of Rs 72,000 on Arya and Rs 62,000 each on Bhaskar and Gupta.

Additionally, the government was ordered to provide Rs 4 lakh in compensation to Ankita Bhandari’s parents.

The verdict has sparked mixed reactions. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed satisfaction, stating that justice had been served and reaffirming the state’s commitment to the safety and respect of every daughter.

However, opposition leaders, including Karan Mahara of the Uttarakhand Congress, criticized the handling of the case, demanding a CBI investigation and emphasizing the need for capital punishment.

State Government’s Response and Measures Taken

In response to the public outcry, the state government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a female IPS officer to conduct a thorough investigation.

The SIT examined 47 witnesses and gathered substantial evidence, leading to the convictions.

The government also provided financial assistance to Ankita Bhandari’s family and ensured their protection throughout the legal proceedings.

Ankita Bhandari’s parents have expressed dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence, advocating for the death penalty for the perpetrators.

They have pledged to continue their fight for justice, demanding accountability for all individuals involved, including those who may have attempted to conceal evidence.

Source: Times Of India