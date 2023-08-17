PIA’s CBA Union Initiates Symbolic Strike With Temporary Closure Of Booking Offices In Pakistan

(CTN NEWS) – The CBA Union of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), known as the People’s Unity, has declared a symbolic strike, planning to temporarily close all district-level booking offices of the national airline for a span of two hours.

In a press conference, Hidayatullah, President of the PIA CBA consortium, disclosed that the strike is scheduled to commence on Thursday as a protest against the proposed privatization of the national airline.

Hidayatullah issued a 48-hour ultimatum to both the PIA administration and the interim government, urging them to reconsider the privatization of the national carrier. He emphasized that critical decisions will be taken by the union on Friday.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) granted approval for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in response to the airline’s severe financial crisis.

Following extensive discussions, the participants of CCoP reached a decision to incorporate Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIA) in the roster of active privatization projects as part of the ongoing privatization program.

This move to privatize PIA aligns with broader measures aimed at curbing financial losses incurred by state-owned enterprises. Notably, the national carrier is preparing to recommence flights to the United Kingdom and various European destinations by October.

European Union Suspends PIA Flights to Europe in 2020 Over Safety Concerns

In 2020, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations to Europe due to safety concerns.

EASA attributed the suspension to the failure of PIA to comply with proposed corrective action plans (CAPs) and withdrew the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorization.

PIA had implemented five out of six proposed action plans raised during meetings in June and September 2019, but one aspect pertaining to a Safety Management System remained unaddressed.

In a prior development, the former PDM-led federal government had opted to outsource operations at three major international airports in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced that the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced for a duration of 15 years.

The outsourcing initiative for the three airports is part of a public-private partnership strategy aimed at engaging private investors and airport operators through a competitive and transparent process.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

China’s Fertility Rate Plummets To Unprecedented Lows: Fertility Landscape And Remedial Measures

76th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

Tragic Consequences: Heavy Rainfall Spurs Evacuations And Fatal Mudslide in China’s Southwest