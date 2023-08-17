Connect with us

News Asia

PIA's CBA Union Initiates Symbolic Strike With Temporary Closure Of Booking Offices In Pakistan
Advertisement

News News Asia

Sweden's H&M Probes 20 Labour Abuse Allegations in Myanmar

News News Asia

Police in Singapore Seize US$736 Million in Assets from Money Laundering Operation

News News Asia

Enraged Muslims in Pakistan Burn and Loot 5 Christian Churches

News Asia News

China's Fertility Rate Plummets To Unprecedented Lows: Fertility Landscape And Remedial Measures

News News Asia

Foreign Companies Bailing on China Over Economic Fears

News News Asia

China's Hits a Staggering 21.3 Percent Youth Unemployment Rate

News Asia News

76th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

News News Asia

New Zealand Facing a Youth Vaping Crisis As Youth Targeted

News Entertainment News Asia

Miss Universe Contestants Forced to Strip Naked in Indonesia

News Asia News

Tragic Consequences: Heavy Rainfall Spurs Evacuations And Fatal Mudslide in China's Southwest

News Business News Asia

China's Property Developer Country Garden Forecasts US$7.6Bn Loss

News News Asia

Chinese Uninterested in the Climate Change Narrative Despite Extreme Weather in China

News News Asia

U.S. Exposed for Demanded Removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan's PM

News News Asia

6 Police Officers in the Philippines Face Murder Charges for Killing Unarmed Teen

News Asia News

Chinese CDC Reports: Mpox Cases Soar To 491 In July, 96% Tied To Male-to-Male Activity

News News Asia

Pakistan’s President Calls for General Election 4 Days After Imran Khan Jailed

News News Asia

China Continues to Bully Others in the South China Sea

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Barred from Political Office for 5 Years

News News Asia

Pakistan's Courts Have Hit Imran Khan With 150 Lawsuits

News Asia

PIA’s CBA Union Initiates Symbolic Strike With Temporary Closure Of Booking Offices In Pakistan

Published

37 seconds ago

on

PIA

(CTN NEWS) – The CBA Union of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), known as the People’s Unity, has declared a symbolic strike, planning to temporarily close all district-level booking offices of the national airline for a span of two hours.

In a press conference, Hidayatullah, President of the PIA CBA consortium, disclosed that the strike is scheduled to commence on Thursday as a protest against the proposed privatization of the national airline.

Hidayatullah issued a 48-hour ultimatum to both the PIA administration and the interim government, urging them to reconsider the privatization of the national carrier. He emphasized that critical decisions will be taken by the union on Friday.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) granted approval for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in response to the airline’s severe financial crisis.

Following extensive discussions, the participants of CCoP reached a decision to incorporate Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIA) in the roster of active privatization projects as part of the ongoing privatization program.

This move to privatize PIA aligns with broader measures aimed at curbing financial losses incurred by state-owned enterprises. Notably, the national carrier is preparing to recommence flights to the United Kingdom and various European destinations by October.

European Union Suspends PIA Flights to Europe in 2020 Over Safety Concerns

In 2020, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations to Europe due to safety concerns.

EASA attributed the suspension to the failure of PIA to comply with proposed corrective action plans (CAPs) and withdrew the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorization.

PIA had implemented five out of six proposed action plans raised during meetings in June and September 2019, but one aspect pertaining to a Safety Management System remained unaddressed.

In a prior development, the former PDM-led federal government had opted to outsource operations at three major international airports in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced that the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced for a duration of 15 years.

The outsourcing initiative for the three airports is part of a public-private partnership strategy aimed at engaging private investors and airport operators through a competitive and transparent process.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

China’s Fertility Rate Plummets To Unprecedented Lows: Fertility Landscape And Remedial Measures

76th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

Tragic Consequences: Heavy Rainfall Spurs Evacuations And Fatal Mudslide in China’s Southwest
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs