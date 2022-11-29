Connect with us

Pakistani Delegation Leaves for Russia for Cheap Oil Imports
(CTN News) – Pakistan will be able to save money and combat the growing cost of gasoline thanks to the deal for importing oil at a low price.

Talks for cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow in the petroleum industry would be held by the team chaired by Musadik Malik and included Secretary of Petroleum Muhammad Mahmood.

Additionally, the Pak-Stream Gas Line building project will be discussed.

A high-power delegation will soon go to Russia to discuss any potential long-term collaboration to obtain gas and oil; the National Assembly had been told earlier.

Hamid Hameed, Parliamentary Secretary for the Petroleum Division, provided details in answer to a query from the House during the Question Period. Russia has not yet proposed to provide Pakistan with gas, he said.

Hamid Hameed added, however, that on the 11th of the previous month, the Pakistani government sent a letter to the Russian authorities expressing interest in acquiring two to three LNG cargoes for December 2022 and January 2023 at a discounted price and a deferred payment facility.

