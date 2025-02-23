Pakistan Reports Third Wild Polio Case of 2025

Another incidence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has been recorded in Pakistan, bringing the number of known occurrences to three in 2025.

The country recorded its third wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case in 2025. The most recent victim was a 54-month-old girl who lived in Ratodhero tehsil in Larkana district.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication, which is located within the National Institute of Health (NIH), confirmed the case on Saturday.

The first poliovirus case was reported from Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sindh has reported two polio cases this year.

On February 6, the youngster, a member of the Baloch tribe, began to exhibit symptoms. She is currently having minor paralysis, with hypotonia in her left lower limb and diminished muscle power (4/5), even though her feelings are unaffected.

Since the last case of polio in Larkana was recorded in May of 2020, this is a significant setback for the efforts that have been made to maintain the district free of poliovirus.

The previous year, Pakistan had 74 cases of poliovirus, 27 of which came from the province of Balochistan, 23 from Sindh, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

In 2025, the first statewide poliovirus campaign was carried out from February 3 to February 9. It successfully achieved 99% of its aim, vaccinating more than 45 million children. Vaccinating individuals with EPI antigens is the primary objective of the second phase of the Big Catch-Up effort, which is now taking place.

The Pakistan Polio Program organizes several mass vaccination programs over a year, during which the vaccine is delivered to children at home.