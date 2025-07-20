34 Dead After Sight Seeing Boat Capsizies in Vietnam’s Famous Ha Long Bay

VIETNAM – A sightseeing cruise in Vietnam’s famous Ha Long Bay ended in disaster on Saturday, 19 July 2025, when a violent thunderstorm caused the Wonder Sea to capsize. The incident left 34 people dead and eight others missing as rescue crews faced harsh weather and strong currents in their search for survivors.

The accident took place near Dau Go Cave at around 2 p.m. local time. Tourists and crew, all Vietnamese nationals, were caught off guard as heavy rain, large hailstones, lightning, and winds up to 26 metres per second battered the area.

Tran Trong Hung, who lives in the region, described the scene as the sky quickly darkened and hail as large as toes pelted down. The Wonder Sea, part of a large fleet operating in the UNESCO-listed bay, could not withstand the storm and flipped over, trapping many people inside.

Ha Long Bay, located in Quang Ninh Province in northern Vietnam, is known for its clear water and thousands of limestone islands topped with greenery. The bay draws millions of tourists every year and has held UNESCO World Heritage status since 1994.

Hundreds of boats cruise its waters daily, making it a key part of the country’s tourism industry. Its location along the coast, though, means sudden storms can happen, with dangerous results as seen in this tragedy.

Rescue teams from the navy, police, border guards, and port staff responded quickly. Twenty-seven boats and two rescue vessels were sent to the area. Despite pouring rain and failing light, they managed to save 11 people, including a 14-year-old boy who was trapped in the overturned boat’s hull for four hours before getting pulled out alive.

A 10-year-old, also rescued after being stuck in an air pocket, is now stable despite suffering several injuries.

By Sunday, 20 July, officials had recovered 34 bodies, with at least eight children among those lost. Eight people remain missing as divers search the submerged vessel’s cabins and muddy waters nearby.

Some areas, like the engine room and cockpit, are buried in mud, slowing progress. Diver Đinh Khắc Giông reported no more bodies in the main passenger section, though he worried some may have been swept away.

Most passengers were families from Hanoi, many of them on a weekend trip with their children to see the bay’s caves. The ordeal has left survivors desperate for news of their loved ones. One woman, Dang, told VTV she had lost contact with her son, husband, and her friend’s family. She urged rescue teams to keep searching.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed defence and public security officials to strengthen their search and rescue operations as Tropical Storm Wipha moves closer, threatening more severe weather in the coming days.

Ha Long Bay has seen such tragedies before. In 2022, a speedboat capsized near Quang Nam, killing 17 people. Last year, Typhoon Yagi caused 30 boats to sink in the bay.

Bui Cong Hoan, an official with the Ha Long Tourist Boat Association, said it was the deadliest accident in the bay in 25 years. The disaster has prompted urgent calls to tighten safety rules and improve weather alerts for the busy tourist destination.

With rescue efforts ongoing, Vietnam now mourns in one of its most loved locations. Officials are trying to piece together exactly why the Wonder Sea capsized, but early reports point to the fierce, sudden storm as the main cause.

Ha Long Bay, usually a symbol of natural beauty and national pride, is now a place of deep sorrow, reminding all who visit how swift and powerful nature can be.

