Netflix Star Kim Sae-ron, 24 Found Dead in Her Seoul Apartment

Kim Sae-ron, a well-known South Korean Netflix star, has been found dead in her Seoul apartment, according to police. The 24-year-old’s body was discovered by a friend on Sunday at around 5 p.m. in the Seongsu-dong area.

Authorities stated they did not find any evidence of foul play but are continuing to investigate the cause of her death.

Kim Sae-ron began acting at a young age and was considered one of South Korea’s rising stars.

Born in Seoul in 2000, she gained attention for her role in the 2009 film A Brand New Life, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival.

She later played a key part in The Man from Nowhere (2010), South Korea’s top-grossing film of that year, and earned awards for her performance in the 2012 thriller The Neighbour.

Other standout projects included the 2014 movie A Girl at My Door and the TV series Mirror of the Witch in 2016.

In 2022, Kim Sae-ron largely stepped away from acting after a drunk driving incident. She was fined 20 million won (around £11,000) in April 2023 for the offence.

Her most recent project was Netflix’s Bloodhounds, released in 2023. However, much of her role was reportedly cut due to the controversy surrounding the incident.

