Family Dog Found Safe After Spending 529 Days Lost in Australian Wilderness

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Dog rescued Australia
Valerie's 529 days in the wilderness - surviving intense heat and avoiding venomous snakes

Valerie the dog, a miniature dachshund has been found safe after over 500 days lost on Kangaroo Island in Australia. Valerie disappeared in November 2023, during a camping trip with her owners, Georgia Gardner and Joshua Fishlock.

They had left her in a playpen while they went fishing. When they got back, she was gone.

Kangala Wildlife Rescue, which worked nonstop to find her, using every tool they had said Valerie survived harsh heat, wild weather, and dangerous animals for 529 days.

The team used Georgia’s t-shirt to help create a scent trail leading to a humane trap. After weeks of searching, Valerie was finally caught and found healthy. They shared the good news online, saying volunteers spent over 1,000 hours and covered about 5,000 kilometres searching for her.

Dog rescued Australia

The Wildlife Rescue team’s effort included motion cameras and a special trap with food, some of Georgia’s clothes, and Valerie’s toys. Lisa Karran from Kangala wore pieces of Georgia’s clothes to help Valerie stay calm after being trapped. She sat with Valerie until she was relaxed and ready to go home.

In the early days after Valerie vanished, campers spotted her under a car, but she ran deeper into the bush. Months later, locals saw a pink collar that looked like Valerie’s.

Jared Karran from Kangala said he was surprised Valerie survived so long, but pointed out that dachshunds have a sharp sense of smell.

 

Ms. Karran and her son posted a video explaining the rescue. They had to wait for the right moment so Valerie wouldn’t escape again. When she settled in the back of the trap, they closed the door and brought her to safety.

Some people wondered why it took so long, but the rescue team explained they worked carefully to avoid scaring Valerie.

Dog rescued Australia

After the rescue, Georgia Gardner shared a message online: “If you’ve ever lost a pet, your feelings are real. Don’t lose hope. Sometimes, good things do happen.”

According to the Wildlife Rescue team, pet dogs surviving on their own in Australia face significant challenges, but some remarkable cases demonstrate their resilience. Australia’s environment, with its vast wilderness, diverse wildlife, and harsh climates, can be unforgiving for domesticated animals unaccustomed to fending for themselves.

Australia is home to kangaroos, dingoes, snakes, and other wildlife that could pose threats to a lone dog. Smaller dogs, like Valerie in particular, may be vulnerable to predation. Harsh temperatures, especially in arid regions, and limited access to water can make survival difficult.

Domesticated dogs can lack the hunting instincts to find sufficient food, relying instead on scavenging roadkill, human food scraps, or small animals. Smaller dogs like Valerie are less equipped for survival than larger, more robust breeds (e.g., Kelpies or German Shepherds), yet adaptability can play a significant role.

To prevent pet dogs from becoming strays, owners should ensure their dogs are microchipped and registered. Strategies like microchipping in the field can help return strays to their owners without impounding.

Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
