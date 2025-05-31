Loretta Swit, ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan on ‘M*A*S*H Dies at 87

NEW YORK – Loretta Swit, the Emmy-winning actress who brought depth and humanity to the role of Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the iconic CBS series MASH*, died Friday at her home in New York City. She was 87. Her publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed that Swit passed away just after midnight, with a police report citing suspected natural causes.

Swit’s portrayal of the disciplined yet evolving head nurse in the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War earned her two Emmy Awards (1980, 1982) and 10 consecutive nominations, a testament to her skill in transforming a character initially defined by her nickname into a complex, trailblazing figure. Alongside Alan Alda’s Hawkeye Pierce, Swit was one of only two actors to appear in both the pilot and the record-breaking finale, which drew nearly 106 million viewers on February 28, 1983.

Born Loretta Jane Szwed on November 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Polish immigrant parents, Swit grew up with a passion for performance. Her father, a salesman and upholsterer, and her mother supported her early ambitions despite initial reservations about her show business dreams. Swit’s brother, Robert, six years her senior, was a constant encourager of her theatrical pursuits.

Emmy Winning Actress

A cheerleader and drama student at Pope Pius XII High School, she later trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, honing her craft in Off-Broadway and touring productions before arriving in Hollywood in 1969.

Swit’s early television roles included guest spots on Hawaii Five-O, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, and Mannix, but it was her audition for MASH* in 1972 that defined her career. Taking over the role from Sally Kellerman’s film portrayal, Swit reshaped Margaret Houlihan from a one-dimensional caricature into a nuanced character.

She pushed writers to move beyond the “Hot Lips” moniker, which she felt disrespected the character’s rank and professionalism, reflecting the growing feminist awareness of the 1970s. “She was so much more than a piece of anatomy,” Swit told Yahoo Entertainment in 2023. “I kept telling the writers, ‘She’s more than this.’”

Her influence deepened the character, particularly in episodes like “The Nurses,” where Margaret’s emotional speech revealed her sense of isolation, and “Hot Lips and Empty Arms,” a favourite of Swit’s for its raw portrayal of her character’s vulnerability. “

Loretta Swit as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan

Loretta was always just the hard-working,” MASH* creator Larry Gelbart told the Television Academy, noting her ability to elevate scripts beyond expectations. Co-star Alan Alda praised her on X, writing, “She created it. She worked hard in showing the writing staff how they could turn the character from a one-joke sexist stereotype into a real person.”

Beyond MASH*, Swit’s career spanned stage and screen. She made her Broadway debut in Same Time, Next Year (1975), starred in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (1986), and performed over 1,200 times as Shirley Valentine, earning Chicago’s Sarah Siddons Award in 1991.

Her film credits included Freebie and the Bean (1974), Race with the Devil (1975), and S.O.B. (1981). She was a familiar face on game shows like Match Game and Hollywood Squares, and returned to the screen in 2019 with Play the Flute.

Loretta Founded SwitHeart Animal Alliance

Loretta Swit’s personal life was marked by her devotion to animal welfare. A strict vegetarian and later vegan, she founded the SwitHeart Animal Alliance in 2016 to combat animal cruelty, raising funds through her watercolour art book, SwitHeart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit, and a signature fragrance.

She served on boards for Actors and Others for Animals and the Humane Society, earning the Betty White Award and testifying before Congress in 1999 against “crush videos.” Donations in her memory are encouraged to the SwitHeart Animal Alliance or Actors & Others for Animals.

Swit was married to actor Dennis Holahan, whom she met on the MASH* set, from 1983 to 1995. Information on immediate survivors was not available, but her close relationships with co-stars endured.

She remained neighbours with Harry Morgan (Col. Potter) until he died in 2011 and cherished her bond with Jamie Farr, who wrote on X, “She was my sister on screen and off. I’m heartbroken.” Mike Farrell, who played B.J. Hunnicutt, shared, “Loretta’s passion for her craft and her causes was unmatched. She’ll always be our Margaret.”

The outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues reflects Swit’s lasting impact. On X, @RightGlockMom wrote, “Rest in Peace, ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan. Thank you for the laughs,” while @peta called her “a tireless champion for animals of all species.”

Her legacy, as she once described a fan’s telegram, endures: “You made me laugh. You made me cry. You made me feel.”

