Trafficked 12-Year-Old Thai Girl Rescued From Tokyo Massage Parlour

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
12-Year-Old Thai Girl Rescued from Tokyo Massage Parlour

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that a 12-year-old Thai girl, reportedly forced to work at a massage parlour in central Tokyo, is now in the care of Japanese authorities. The case has drawn nationwide public concern.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo, together with the Department of Consular Affairs, is closely tracking the case and providing support. Japanese police have arrested Masayuki Hosono, 51, who owns the parlour in Bunkyo Ward, on suspicion of labour law violations and exploiting a minor.

Japanese media reported that the child entered Japan in late June with her birth mother on a 15-day tourist visa. After landing, the mother allegedly took her to a parlour near the Ueno area, then abandoned her. Reports say the girl slept in the kitchen and was forced to provide sexual services for about a month.

The case surfaced when the Thai girl went to the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau and asked to return to Thailand to go to school. She reported the abuse and exploitation, which led to swift action by immigration officials and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Security Bureau.

Japanese police have arrested Masayuki Hosono
Japanese police arrested Mr Masayuki Hosono on Human Trafficking Charges

Investigators said the Thai girl was made to service about 60 male clients, bringing in an estimated 627,000 yen, or about 132,000 baht. She received none of the money, which was sent to Mr. Hosono and then to a relative of her mother.

Police also found several Thai women working at the site who were believed to be providing sexual services.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said that once Japanese officials notified Thailand, the embassy in Tokyo sent consular officers to meet the girl to assess her condition and confirm human trafficking indicators under the National Referral Mechanism.

Authorities confirmed she was a trafficking victim. She is now staying at a child and youth protection centre in Tokyo and receiving food, clothing, medical care, and counselling. Japanese officials are examining the mother’s role and possible ties to a larger trafficking ring.

Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, said Thai authorities are collecting evidence and will take legal action against all parties. After the Japanese probe ends, the girl will be brought back to Thailand, where agencies will continue the case and arrange long-term support.

Thanakrit Jitareerat, secretary to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, is coordinating with Japanese counterparts and plans to travel to Japan to monitor efforts to arrest those involved.

ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
