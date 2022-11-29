Ways You Can Earn Money Online in Kenya – Kenya, the 582,646-square-kilometer East African country, is the 48th largest nation worldwide and the third-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa.

It’s one of the top 20 African countries with the highest internet penetration.

With so many internet solutions at every Kenyan’s disposal, including high-speed Wi-Fi solutions, affordable mobile data plans, and reliable internet providers, it’s only normal to want to know ways to earn online.

Can You Make Money Online as a Kenyan? How?

Hundreds of tried-and-true earning opportunities are available to Kenyans of all education levels. Jobs related to translation, transcription, academic/SEO writing, and tutoring require knowledge and skill.

However, taking surveys, data entry, sharing the internet for money, and other micro-tasks don’t need high academic qualifications. With dedication and time, you can earn enough to sustain your lifestyle with the following income-generating opportunities.

Freelance Writing

As an increasing number of physical stores move online, more websites and blogs are born.

Every hour, the web records thousands of new social media pages, service/product-selling websites, and advertising blogs.

All these need fresh and valuable content to trigger positive search engine rankings and boost conversions.

Not all business owners have the time to write content for their websites, hence the increase in freelance writer job postings. Professional freelance writers can earn $1,000 per 1,000-word article, but they did not start out that way.

Don’t be dismayed if nobody wants to hire you at first. Keep honing your skills and improving your profile. You can find paid freelance jobs on top-rated content mills and online marketplaces.

Micro Tasks

Dozens of micro-task websites offer Kenyans an opportunity to earn by completing simple and fun tasks.

Common micro-tasks include but are not limited to watching videos/ads, sharing bandwidth, entering data in spreadsheets, performing Google searches, snapping photos of products at a store, and completing paid surveys in Kenya.

Time and resource-wise, these micro-tasks aren’t demanding.

Most assignments take an hour maximum, with the short ones taking minutes to complete. Not all websites accept Kenyan online workers, so do prior research.

Crypto Trading and Investing

Do you have an interest in blockchain and crypto? Are you ready to commit a certain amount upfront to invest or trade in cryptocurrencies? You can earn millions of dollars trading crypto.

But before getting started, take time to familiarize yourself with the business, the use of technical analysis tools, trading psychology, and strategies.

Understand there are fake online trading platforms – learn how to identify them. You should also find those offering training materials and great bonuses.

Keep advancing your skills by taking advantage of free demo accounts, which allow you to trade in current markets without risking actual money.

Website Development

Are you a qualified website developer passionate about niche-specific websites?

Can you develop websites from scratch and build on them until they gain consistent traffic? Selling established websites is one of the most lucrative ways to generate income online.

To succeed in this business, you must study niche-website trends to know what’s popular.

Identify niches with better online traction, and create websites in the same vein. You can focus on topics you’re interested in – computers, cars, parenthood, and wellness are always excellent choices.

Social Media Marketing

If you have a knack for social media and what it represents, you can convert your talent and passion into income.

Showcase your skills by becoming a social media manager, helping small businesses and entrepreneurs manage their business social media websites.

If you’re tech-savvy, you can become a Facebook ad consultant, where you will create, run, and manage ads for brands on the platform.

Alternatively, you can become a social media influencer if you have a substantial social media following, especially on your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok account.

As an influencer, you earn through selling products and services, sponsorships, affiliate marketing, and advertisements.

Those conversant with Pinterest can become Pinterest marketers and get paid for promoting brands and other accounts to their followers.

Conclusion

You have so many ways to convert your free time into money, more so by doing what you love online.

It’s a matter of identifying what works for you and focusing on becoming an expert to keep increasing your earnings. Learn a skill and spend adequate time advancing your skills to boost your earning capacity in Kenya today.

