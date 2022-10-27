Here are the 5 Amazing Cafes in Pattaya (2022)

(CTN News) – Making plans for a breakfast date? Searching for the top brunch locations? Want to use a lovely café to do some work on your laptop?

You’re at the proper location! Pattaya is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and lively café culture.

The city provides unending entertainment, excitement, and cuisine whether you’re travelling on business, with your family, spouse, or both.

Here is a list of the top cafés in Pattaya where you can relax, enjoy delectable cuisine, and drink top-notch coffee.

1. Sands Cafe Pattaya

Daily opening hours are 08:00 to 23:30.

Address: Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Building 352/11

Sands Cafe Pattaya is a terrific location, whether you’re looking for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or simply amazing coffee. This café produces delicious food that will satisfy everyone.

The shrimp tartare is outstanding, but we like the fish and chips. Beef Wellington, grilled lamb, and grilled fish florentine are a few more dishes you must try.

Do you like to consume healthy food? Their smoothie bowls are very fantastic. Make sure to save space in your tummy for the excellent sweets Sands Cafe Pattaya serves.

The strawberry cheese pie and croissant strawberry cream cheese will satisfy your sweet craving if you adore cheese. This genuine gem of a café not only offers delectable cuisine, positive energy, and gorgeous views.

When it’s sunny, take a seat outside and savour your great cuisine. The cherry on top is the cool sea breezes and stunning views of the turquoise seas.

2. Jasmin’s Café

Daily opening hours are 8:00 – 22:00.

Address: Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, 137 Moo 9 Central Pattaya Rd.

Jasmin’s Café is an excellent spot to escape the crowded beach since it is situated on Pattaya Klang Road, around 100 metres from Beach Road. Amazingly, there are just around six tables in this little bistro. Although there may not be much room for seats, the menu is broad.

Along with mouthwatering coffees, shakes, and smoothies, you may savour some delectable Thai and western cuisine.

Tom Yum Goong, a delectable soup with shrimp, vegetables, lemongrass, and noodles, is one of the greatest foods you must taste.

Another dish you must try is their Thai fried rice. Come by any time of day for a quick breakfast or, even better, stop in for lunch or dinner because the café provides all three meals.

3. Bake n’ Brew

Daily opening hours are 08:00–18:00.

Location: Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, 9 373/

One of Pattaya’s busiest bakeries and coffee establishments is Bake n’ Brew.

This café offers a variety of foods, including great coffee, sweet treats, and mouthwatering Thai cuisine. They provide a broad variety of cuisine on their menu, including desserts and European and Asian meals.

The gold-medal-winning coffee mix is outstanding. When you visit, sample the spaghetti alla carbonara and lemon cheesecake.

The café also has some fantastic vegan and vegetarian alternatives. Bake n’ Brew is ideal for hanging out with friends and family or just relaxing with a good book since it has delicious cuisine, terrific coffee, tempting sweets, and a lovely atmosphere.

4. The Coffee Club

Daily opening hours are 08:00–21:00.

The Royal Garden Plaza is Located at 218 Moo 10 in Moo 10, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

The Coffee Club is always possible if you need breakfast, lunch, or supper. The hours of operation for this café are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Starters, gourmet wraps, open grills, and light meals are all available on the menu.

You may also indulge in a delectable all-day breakfast buffet. You may be guaranteed to sample some of the greatest coffee in the City since the barista is skilled in their craft.

This café offers a comfortable setting and contemporary decor for gathering with family and friends after shopping. The Coffee Club has many locations in Pattaya, although the Royal Garden Plaza location could be the most well-known.

5. Cabbages & Condoms

daily from 11:00 till 23:00

Address: Nongprue Banglamung, Nongprue Banglamung Road, Moo 12 Phratamnak 4 Road, Pattaya Chon Buri 20150

A wonderful eatery along the water is called Cabbages & Condoms. The restaurant’s name and interior design are intended to raise awareness of HIV and its prevention in Thailand.

This restaurant, which is quite lovely and has stunning sea views and a garden-themed design, is ideal for romantic dinners for two.

There are delectable seafood dishes, Thai, Asian, and European dishes on the menu. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

You must try their deep-fried crab balls, shrimp cakes, chicken with basil, and deep-fried crab balls. They provide wonderful meals as well as some outstanding drinks. Any time of day, the vista is stunning. However, arrive around sunset if you want to enjoy the most breathtaking sights.

Although Pattaya has many more cafés, these five are now at the top of our list. With visually attractive plating and décor, they provide excellent cuisine and a welcoming atmosphere. So, make sure they’re at the top of your list as well!

