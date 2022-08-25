SEO: How To Get Your 20 Minutes Worth Of SEO Done In 20 Minutes Lct.5

SEO Learning Free: 5. Visually Check Your Site (Minutes 19-20)

5. Visually Check Your Site (Minutes 19-20)

Continuing on from the previous phenomenon of not checking the SERPs, it’s all too common for SEO professionals to default to analysis tools rather than hand-checking the website.

Yes, it’s not as “scalable” to check the website by hand, but it’s necessary to pick up some obvious issues that can get lost or undetected in a tool’s report.

You’ll want to rapidly test a few of your top pages to keep this to two minutes.

Remember, this is spot-checking for big issues that stand out, not a granular review of sentences, grammar, and paragraphs.

Start at the home page and scroll through, looking for anything clearly broken. Click all throughout the site, checking different page types and looking for anything off.

And while you’re at it, take a quick look at the code.

Using Chrome, navigate to:

Developer Tools > View Page Source

Again, this is a great practice to do weekly as a high-level checkup.

You’ll feel much better knowing you’re getting your own eyeballs directly on the thing that’s making you money and not depending on some abstraction via a third-party tool.

Conclusion:

The 20-minute technical SEO checkup provides a high-level overview of the overall SEO health of a website and provides an early warning when something is out of place before the problem escalates into a catastrophic failure.

The point is to quickly determine that all of the website vitals signs (such as crawling and indexing) are healthy and that site performance is optimal.

I also recommend doing a periodic full technical SEO audit of your site to get a full diagnosis and uncover the deeper issues.

The END of Learning SEO Lectures