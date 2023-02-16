7 Trendy Ideas of Chaniya Choli To Rock This Season

Get ready to rock this season with these 7 trendy ideas of Chaniya Choli. From vibrant colors to traditional designs, find the perfect look for any occasion.

A classic essential in every Indian woman’s wardrobe, the Chaniya Choli lehenga is the most stunning way to make an entrance at every wedding and festive event this season.

Gen-Z and fashion influencers are all about maximalism these days and love experimenting with outfits that are out there, with bold colors and extravagant pieces.

These days, the best deals on latest fashion trends are available exclusively on online shopping sites, as these brands work relentlessly to keep you on top of every TikTok and Instagram fashion trend.

CBazaar is one such store that offers beautiful chaniya choli lehengas, but often, we hesitate to buy such new and trendy items because we are unsure of how to style them.

Well, we are here to help. Keep reading to find one of 7 ways in which you can rock a Chaniya Choli this wedding season!

To choose the perfect Chaniya Choli that fulfils all your needs, you must keep essentials in mind like the occasion, your cut and embroidery preferences, colour coordination, and what type of shapes will flatter your body the most.

Cbazaar can help you get the chaniya choli of your dreams, but before that, let us understand the trending styles of this season:

A-Line Chaniya Choli



The term A-Line is pretty self-explanatory – it is a skirt that looks like the shape of the letter ‘A’. This lehenga shape is an Indian wardrobe essential.

It has never gone out of style, and probably never will. Even in western fashion trends, the A-Line skirt has been popular since the 70s and 80s, and since we have been seeing a nostalgic trend of taking from fashion styles from that era, this skirt absolutely had to make a spectacular comeback in the 21st century as well.

The A-Line lehenga chaniya choli is versatile through the times, and perfect for all wedding and festive occasions, from navratri to mehendi, and even for weddings.

It is also a great base to experiment, so don’t be shy to try this mirror-work and embroidered Chaniya Choli with tops in your own wardrobe, and of course, a heavy work dupatta is best to bring out the silk hand work done on this beautiful piece.

Flared Gehra Skirt

Go classic with the flared gehra skirt, which is the oldest and most traditional way of wearing the Chaniya Choli. If you are a fan of volume in your lehenga, this type of flared lehenga is perfect for you as it comes with beautiful pleats.

This type of lehenga is best suited for fabrics that have a smooth flow to them, and it is the perfect look for big events like mehendi, sangeet, or even the wedding day.

Pair it with a blouse that matches the patterns of the lehenga, or if you are one to experiment, go for contrasts as shown in the picture.

With A Crop Top

If you’re a young fashionista who loves to go Indo-Western, this style is for you. Add your own twist to the Chaniya Choli trend by pairing the lehenga with a crop top.

There are many ways to play with a crop top and lehenga. You can match the colour of the lehenga or try a contrast look as shown in the picture.

This is a breezy, ravishing look that is the perfect balance between going OTT and keeping it lowkey, so try this look for small functions like haldi, or Diwali parties.

This chaniya choli also has a cotton base with hot pink silk hand embroidery so that you look elegant with a twist. We would recommend matching this lehenga with a hot pink, green, or yellow top to bring out the embroidery work done.

Half saree lehenga style

If you’ve ever been confused about whether you want to wear a lehenga or saree, then this is the dupatta draping style you have been looking for.

Inspired from the South Indian technique of draping dupatta around your waist or the classic over the shoulder, this method is also popularly known as pavadai or langa davani or langa voni.

Recently many fashion influencers have hopped onto this trend and regularly put out tutorials on how to achieve this classic, elegant, 2-in-1 look, and what’s more, it is so suitable for Indian wedding wear as we tend to not repeat Indian outfits more than twice for any occasion.

So make the most of your lehenga choli with the half saree style, because why should you wear such a beautiful outfit only once?

Paneled Chaniya Choli

Vertical panels on the lehenga is an old trend that has come back and got many people excited. This lehenga style divides the lehenga into multiple panels using embroidery, mirror work, or other creative ideas and gives the lehenga a more graceful, flowy look.

In itself, this chaniya choli is so heavy that you can wear a light top and dupatta over it for small occasions like navratri or haldi, but to go OTT, we would suggest wearing a top that matches the chaniya choli’s embroidery, and a heavy duty contrast dupatta. Get ready to rock the wedding season in this sophisticated, royal look!

Multi-Layered Lehenga

Multi-layered lehengas are a new concept that has never been seen before until very recent times.

This contemporary twist to a traditional chaniya choli is bound to make you stand out in a crowd where everyone wears the classic lehenga style.

You can choose to go with multiple layer-after-layer style, or try subtle experimenting with just one or two layers, where each layer changes pattern or colour, such as the chaniya choli shown in this picture.

A muted black with a bright orange is a beautiful contrast that not everyone has the guts to pull off, so try this unconventional pairing with its signature Indian embroidery to make heads turn!

Mermaid Lehenga Style

The mermaid look has long been a classic for western brides and wedding wear, but only recently it has penetrated the Indian traditional wear market.

This is the perfect style for someone who loves wearing traditional outfits but likes to stray from the conventional flare and wants to try a more body-hugging aesthetic. This lehenga is hugging around the hips and thighs, and then flares just below the knees.

Since it is a more contemporary look, and not so heavy, you can go more extravagant with the top or blouse, by trying a ruffled blouse or an off-shoulder look to add your own twist to the norm!

Some tips for Lehenga Choli season

1. When choosing a lehenga, keep in mind that different lehengas work on different body shapes. For eg, a mermaid style lehenga would work best on an hourglass shaped body as it will accentuate the curves, whereas an A-Line skirt lehenga will go best with tall people to bring out the best of the flowy structure of the lehenga.

2. Lehengas are extravagant outfit, but they are also versatile. Depending on how you style it, you might look underdressed or overdressed. Be careful of how you style the lehenga then accordingly, for eg, if it is for a small event like Navratri, then the Chaniya Choli itself is very heavy, and can be styled with a simple, plain dupatta. However, if you are going for a wedding or sangeet, we would recommend styling with a heavy-duty dupatta.

3. Your jewelry makes all the difference. Keep in mind the colour combinations that have been incorporated in the embroidery and work done on the Chaniya Choli, and try your best to bring those colours out with the jewelry you wear, otherwise your outfit might fall flat.

And that is all you need to know about how to rock this wedding season in your Chaniya Choli! How are you dressing up?

