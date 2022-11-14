Connect with us

Legal

The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States
Advertisement

Legal

Tips for Getting a New Set of Wheels, Even if You Have Bad Credit

Legal

Maryland Voters Approve Legalizing Recreational Marijuana For Adults

Legal

What Are The Basics Of Organising The Hybrid Events?

News Legal

Thai Government Does a 360 Reversal on Foreigners Owning Land

Learning Legal

Want A Strong Criminal Defense Story! Try These 5 Solutions

Legal

Important Aspects of Vacation Packages Other Travelers Won't Tell You

Legal

Hiring a Criminal Defense Lawyer When Falsely Accuse of Domestic Violence

Learning Legal

Top 3 Effective Tips for Choosing the Best Divorce Mediator

Learning Legal

Best 3 Reasons to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Legal

Making Cambodian Cities Better: How Prince Group’s Chen Zhi Responded to Cambodia’s Urbanization Needs

Legal

What Is The Significance Of Beta-Palmitate In The Kabrita Formula?

Legal News

Thailand Eases Restrictions on Importing Cannabis Seeds

Legal

What Services You’ll Need for Your Construction Company

Legal

Elbit Systems - An Overview

Legal

Elbit's Latest Drone: The Skylark

Legal

Elbit Systems Bristol: The Hidden Gems of the UK

Legal

Elbit UK: A Leading Supplier of Robotic Systems and Solutions

Legal

Filing For Divorce In USA – Family Law

Legal

How to Find the Right Personal Injury Lawyer for You

Legal

The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States

Published

19 seconds ago

on

The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States

(CTN News) – The most expensive ZIP codes in the US to own a home is Atherton, California, for the third year.

According to research by online realtor RealtyHop, homes in the elite Bay Area community sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021.

Three years ago, the top spot was achieved when the yearly rankings were initially kept track of.

Atherton, which is home to tech executives and venture capitalists and is close to Stanford University, has resisted building multifamily housing, keeping residences spacious and exclusive.

The affluent Bel Air district in Los Angeles comes second, followed by the small Hamptons community of Sagaponack, New York. The third most well-known ZIP code in the US is 90210, which inspired the adolescent drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” in the 1990s.

According to median house selling prices, the following are the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the nation:

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Median home sale price in 2022: $9,000,000

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,972,500

3. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,699,500

4. Boston (02199)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,200,000

5. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,100,000

6. Water Mill, New York (11976)

Median home sale price in 2022: $5,500,000

7. Montecito, California (93108)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,995,000

8. Ross, California (94957)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,699,500

9. Newport Beach, California (92662)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,674,750

10. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,395,000

Being among the wealthiest cities in the world, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, it is not unexpected that ZIP codes in or around these cities top the rankings.

According to the report, the typical house price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an 11.03% rise over the previous year.

Between January 1, 2022, and October 19, 2022, RealtyHop examined the prices of all properties in all ZIP codes nationwide to assemble the rankings.

Single-building ZIP codes and listings with incorrect ZIP codes were not included.

Must Read: Lagos Postal Code: All Zip Codes in Lagos
Related Topics:
Continue Reading