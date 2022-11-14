The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States

(CTN News) – The most expensive ZIP codes in the US to own a home is Atherton, California, for the third year.

According to research by online realtor RealtyHop, homes in the elite Bay Area community sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021.

Three years ago, the top spot was achieved when the yearly rankings were initially kept track of.

Atherton, which is home to tech executives and venture capitalists and is close to Stanford University, has resisted building multifamily housing, keeping residences spacious and exclusive.

The affluent Bel Air district in Los Angeles comes second, followed by the small Hamptons community of Sagaponack, New York. The third most well-known ZIP code in the US is 90210, which inspired the adolescent drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” in the 1990s.

According to median house selling prices, the following are the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the nation:

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Median home sale price in 2022: $9,000,000

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,972,500

3. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,699,500

4. Boston (02199)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,200,000

5. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,100,000

6. Water Mill, New York (11976)

Median home sale price in 2022: $5,500,000

7. Montecito, California (93108)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,995,000

8. Ross, California (94957)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,699,500

9. Newport Beach, California (92662)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,674,750

10. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,395,000

Being among the wealthiest cities in the world, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, it is not unexpected that ZIP codes in or around these cities top the rankings.

According to the report, the typical house price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an 11.03% rise over the previous year.

Between January 1, 2022, and October 19, 2022, RealtyHop examined the prices of all properties in all ZIP codes nationwide to assemble the rankings.

Single-building ZIP codes and listings with incorrect ZIP codes were not included.

