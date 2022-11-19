Must Read 8 YouTube Trends for Your Content Strategy

Staying relevant to YouTube trends is key to succeeding in your content strategy and generating expected results. With many things happening in real life and virtual space, will it affect the YouTube trends in 2023?

Whether you’re a marketer in an explainer video company or an e-commerce startup, knowing YouTube trends is necessary to help you develop a content strategy. Discovering what’s on the rise is beneficial for your brand to stand out in the crowd and stay ahead of competitors.

As 2022 is coming to an end, it’s time for you to know the upcoming trends on the platform. Below, we’ve pieced together eight YouTube trends to help you develop a content strategy for 2023.

1. Short Vertical Videos

Vertical videos with shorter time frames are relatively new to YouTube. Surprisingly, YouTube shorts have generated more than 15 billion daily views. The popularity of YouTube shorts follows its forerunners, TikTok and Instagram reels.

Businesses should start to invest in creating YouTube shorts. Compared to long landscape videos, short videos are 2.5 times more preferable by users. In a world dominated by millennials and Gen Z, creating short videos is a plan to execute to get their attention.

YouTube shorts are straightforward, informative, and entertaining at the same time. Besides, they’re perfect for mobile use. It’s in line with Google reports that 70% of worldwide YouTube views come from mobile devices.

2. Live-Streaming Videos

Another trend worth trying is live-streaming videos. Many businesses use live-streaming features to make momentum. Businesses can get higher sales by offering exclusive deals to participants.

Live streaming videos engage audiences better by 10-20 times longer than recorded videos. Moreover, according to the Global Web Index, 32% of users watch a live stream on YouTube. With many potential viewers, brands can schedule live-streaming videos regularly every month.

Not only for raising sales, but brands can also get a more lasting benefit through live streaming. They can connect with viewers directly through virtual interaction. It can increase their image and build deeper relationships with audiences.

3. Influencer Videos

If your goal is to reach a wider audience, working with influencers is a great option you can consider. Influencers already have a mass of audience that you may never reach before. So, influencers can help you connect with them.

YouTube influencers are powerful in influencing others. A report states that YouTube users are 17% more loyal to influencers than companies. You can always negotiate the price for a collaboration with them.

You can allocate $200 to $500 to post a video through influencers. Choose those who have interest and knowledge in your niche and products. Knowledgeable influencers are more influential to audiences.

4. Daily Life Videos

Daily life videos like Vlogs are going to stay with us for some more years ahead. Vlogs are simple, but the simplicity surprisingly becomes their charm in attracting viewers. Brands can also use daily life videos to humanize their brands.

You can create this type of video with influencers. One example of daily life videos is from a creator, Milad Mirg. He records his life as a Subway worker by showing audiences how he makes sandwiches.

The video surprisingly impacted Subway sales during the pandemic. Subway gained 700% more sales from March 2020 to March 2021.

5. Relaxing and Silent Videos

In a rapid society, people want to watch something relaxing and comforting. Bringing such a theme to your video concept can be a game-changer for your business. Not many businesses use calming concepts to present their videos, so you have a higher chance of making yours stand out in the crowd.

Another option is to try silent videos. This type of video doesn’t mean that your video will be completely in mute mode. You can add background music to build mood and aesthetics to your video.

Rather than adding voiceover, you can try adding closed captions or subtitles to explain your products. More than 80% of viewers watch videos without sound.

6. 360 Degree Video

An excellent example of 360 degrees is from Universal Orlando Resort. They use 360-degree video to provide a bird’s eye view to viewers. Viewers can get a better view and idea of their products or services.

What’s good news about this video is that it’s still fresh. Not many creators use this concept for their YouTube videos. Furthermore, 360-degree videos provide a whole new experience to audiences.

7. User Generated Content

User-generated content (UGC) is on the rise today. UGC refers to any form of content from users to users by sharing their experiences, reviews, opinions, and ideas with others. Marketers can use this content to boost brand awareness and influence prospects through existing buyers.

For YouTube content, marketers can create testimonials or review videos for audiences. The testimonials don’t always have to be from existing customers. Consider getting reviews from prominent people or experts to add credibility to your content.

8. Brand Videos

Brand videos are one of the simplest and most often used by businesses to provide valuable information to audiences. Marketers and business owners can optimize ROI and boost brand awareness through short brand videos on YouTube. Some video ideas that you can employ to create brand videos include:

Product videos

Tutorial or how-to videos

Behind-the-scene videos

Testimonial videos

Company culture videos

Takeaway

YouTube as the king of video-based social media, plays a major role for marketers and business owners. It’s a potential space to reach a wider audience, especially the millennials and gen Z. However, reaching out to them has never been easy.

YouTube trends allow you to create more relevant content for your products and target audiences. You can consider the above YouTube trends to help create a better content strategy in 2023. We may see more trends coming our way, so be ready to make adjustments whenever needed!

Author

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award-winning explainer video production company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

Twitter: @breadnbeyond

Email/Gravatar: andre@breadnbeyond.com

LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro