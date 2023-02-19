Top 10 Things To Consider On The Day of Your UPSC Exam

When it’s finally the day, we want everything to happen accordingly. One wrong thing happening can ruin our mindset for the entire day, and that’s why you need to prepare beforehand – what to carry, what not to carry, what to wear, etc. And on an event as important as giving the UPSC exam, you should be prepared from a day before the exam.

Essential Things to Consider on the Day of Your UPSC Exam

Carry Your Admit Card

Aspirants should remember to take a printout of the admit card from the official website of the UPSC. Ensure that your photograph is visible on it. Otherwise, make sure to carry a valid photo ID card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, passport, driving license, etc., along with your e-Admit card. UPSC IAS coaching can help you have a better idea of what to expect.

Pick a Black Ballpoint Pen

Make sure you’re carrying adequate stationery with you when you’re going for your prelims. The commission doesn’t allow any other pens other than the black pen to fill the OMR sheets.

So ensure you’re taking at least 2-3 new and working ballpoint pens. Pencils and other colored pens are not permitted in the exam hall. Always retain spare pens and refills with you.

Arrive Early

It is better to plan to reach 30 minutes earlier than the time you are expected to reach rather than make a last-minute entry or, worse, be late and not be allowed to take the exam. Arriving early will give you a buffer in case you’re stuck in traffic jams or encounter an emergency. You should be prepared for them.

Also, you should have extra time on hand to locate your room and seat number with ease. Take a few minutes to calm yourself down and collect your thoughts before you begin your UPSC exam.

Wear a Wristwatch

The UPSC permits analog watches for candidates. It is suggested to wear one so that you can always know how much time has passed and how much is left. There is no necessity to depend on the invigilator for it. Remember that only analog watches are allowed and not smart or digital watches.

Leave Your Gadgets or Mobile Phones

You are not authorized to carry any electronic gadgets into the exam hall as specifically cited by the commission in the exam rules. So, avoid carrying them. Your mobile phones have to be submitted to them before stepping inside the hall, so ensure you take a bag in which to safe-keep them.

Do Not Panic

It is extremely crucial to take the exam with a peaceful and composed mind. If you panic, you will not be able to recall what you have learned. You will also not be able to think correctly and logically, which is essential to do well in the exam.

In case you feel the exam is not proceeding your way, concentrate on the positives and see what questions you understand and can answer. If it is hard for you, it might be so for most others. So, do not agonize over it.

Sleep Early and Sleep Well

You may be dozing off late and irregularly in the last week or month before the exam. But the night before the exam is too essential to be sleep deprived and lose your wits over it. You might have heard stories of people who didn’t sleep before the exam and still cleared it.

Don’t get inspired by such stories, and ensure that you get enough sleep six to seven hours to wake up with a fresh mind. Sleep deprivation will make you dizzy in the exam hall, and you’re prone to make errors in the exam.

With a good amount of sleep, you’ll focus on the exam properly. Set proper alarms to wake up on time. Use an alarm clock as well as set the alarm on your smartphone. Ensure they are set to full volume and far enough from your bed.

Avoid Hyperactive Friends and Relatives

There are ‘forever worried’ candidates who live in endless fear of UPSC and imagine rejection all the time instead of concentrating on preparation.

Evade such people to keep off paranoia and believe in yourself. Also, a family member or a distant relative could be annoying and nosy, and the best thing to do is to avoid them.

Avoid Distractions

The most common problem every aspirant faces is distractions from social media. Five minutes of learning with the best study material for UPSC is followed by half an hour of scrolling through Instagram or watching videos on youtube, which is a waste of our precious time.

If you’re serious about the UPSC exam and want to become a civil servant, you should use social media only for a considerable amount of time and focus on your studies. Even though it can be hard, you need to give up on these distractions.

Attempt Questions That You Know

UPSC exam has negative markings, and for every wrong answer, 0.33 % of marks are deducted. So, overall, for a wrong answer, you’ll get 0.66% fewer marks than intended.

It’s better if you leave the question unattempted rather than answering it wrong, as blank answers have no negative marking. There will be a probability of getting more marks if you leave the question unattended rather than answering it wrong.

Mark the OMR Sheet Properly, and Darken the Circles Properly

Seeing the circles on OMR can create confusion. You need to be careful while answering the question. Check the number and then fill in the circle.

One mistake in filling out the OMR sheet can cost you a whole year of preparation, and you don’t want that to happen. Fill the circles and make sure not to go out of the boundary of the circle.

Conclusion

You should have 100% faith in yourself because it will give you the confidence to attempt the UPSC Prelims exam efficiently. Do not panic or have any negative thoughts regarding the exam. Give the exam peacefully with a calm mind and only attempt the questions which you know to avoid negative marking.

FAQ

Why We Need Regular Revision & Practice?

You might worry about remembering all you read throughout the duration of the exam given the size of the IAS syllabus. Because of this, studying is crucial for the UPSC exam. Only consistent review can guarantee that you remember at least 85% of everything you learn. In addition to routine revision, you should practise taking mock exams. By taking practise exams, you can get a feel for the exam, increase your speed, and sharpen your writing abilities.

What should I study for the IAS exam?

The following actions should be followed to prepare for the IAS:

The UPSC exam syllabus, the UPSC test pattern, and the UPSC past question papers should all be studied.

IAS General Studies preparation (iv)

Get your IAS test essays and subjects ready.

What is The Role of 7, 5, 3 in UPSC Exam?

SEVEN – Candidates should attempt to complete each question in 7 minutes or less. FIVE – Have them include 5 keyword-related points in their responses. The response would be stronger if it were divided into bulleted points. Three: Describe each point in three dimensions in accordance with the specifications given in the question.

Which is The Best Time to Start UPSC?

The ideal time to begin UPSC CSE preparation is while you are still enrolled in college or your undergraduate program. By having in-depth, thought-provoking conversations about many issues with students from other disciplines, you may use your time in college to learn about various disciplines.