Thailand Ramadan Calendar 2024: Sehri & Iftar Timing

(CTN News) – A Thailand Ramadan Time 2024 is a Ramadan Calendar for 2024 Thailand and a 30-day Timetable for all cities. Ramadan 2024 starts on 10 March 2024, and the first Ramadan will be on Sunday, 1445 Hijri.

You’ll get the exact time of Ramadan 2024 in Thailand by looking at Ramadan Sehri Time and Iftar Time for different cities.

Ramadan Timing 2024 Thailand — Ramadan is the month of blessing for Muslims worldwide. During Ramadan, Muslims fast and pray to ask Allah Almighty for forgiveness, blessings, and mercy. Many Muslims prepare for Ramadan in advance.

They check the Ramadan timings in advance. Muslims tend to check their city’s Ramadan timings first. Knowing the city’s geographical location is important to determine the exact time of Sehri and Iftar. Ramadan timings in 2024 in Thailand are based on the lunar calendar. After the Ramadan moon is announced, it’s confirmed.

Ramadan Timetable 2024 Thailand

City Sehr Iftar Chiang Mai 05:21 AM 06:34 PM Nakhon Ratchasima 05:09 AM 06:22 PM Pak Kret 05:16 AM 06:29 PM Bangkok 05:16 AM 06:29 PM Mueang Nonthaburi 05:16 AM 06:29 PM Samut Prakan 05:15 AM 06:29 PM Chon Buri 05:14 AM 06:27 PM Si Racha 05:14 AM 06:27 PM Hat Yai 05:16 AM 06:31 PM Udon Thani 05:06 AM 06:19 PM

Islam separates Ramadan as the ninth month of the year. In the same way Muslims around the world fast during Ramadan, Muslims in Thailand fast during Ramadan’s timings. In addition to fasting, they pray more, give charity, and show goodness to others during Ramadan.

Thailand has 6% Muslims, which makes it the second biggest religious group. In Thailand, 94% of the population is Buddhist, so during Ramadan, you don’t notice many changes in their routine. However, if you check out Pattani, Satun, Narathiwat, and Yala in the south, you’ll see a big difference in Ramadan timings in these areas.

As per Thailand Ramadan timings, Muslims fast after eating on Suhoor until the end of the day and break their fast on Iftaar.

A tradition is to memorize the Quran in Shaban in a Quran session until the results are announced. When the results are announced in Ramadan, the winner gets to recite the Holy Quran in the mosque for the whole month.

A Thai person who memorizes the Quran is carried on people’s shoulders to have fun in a crowd. They walk around telling everyone about the Quran and urging them to memorize it.

Thai Muslims collect donations and charity to hold group iftars during Ramadan on Thailand Iftaar timings and help the poor throughout the month. It’s tradition to beat big drums to announce the Iftaar; the person who beats those drums is known as “Bilal”. Iftaar is usually held at home, but some people gather at mosques.

According to Thailand Ramadan timings, women go to mosques and eat a lot of food just before the call to pray for Maghrib. They serve dates, milk, snacks, and juice at Iftaar.

Thailand Ramadan

Depending on Thailand’s Ramadan timings, Muslim Thais offer special prayers alongside daily Salah and Tarawih in local mosques. They use Ramadan nights to practice religion.

It’s a spiritual retreat to go to Laylatul Qadar in the last ten days of Ramadan, and some people practice seclusion based on the timing of Thailand Ramadan. It’s also a good time for them to do Ibadah all night during Ramadan to renew their faith. Thais believe Ramadan is a good time to get together with family and do good deeds by helping people, treating them well, and praying.

Fasting times (Roza) for different Fiqas in Thailand, like Hanafi (Sunni) and Fiqa Jafria (Shia), according to Thailand. Since Holy Ramadan is the month of fasting for Muslims around the world and the timing of Sehri and Iftar depends on Sunrise Sunset, Hamariweb.com provides Thailand Ramadan calendar 2024 with a complete month schedule according to cities; get updated Thai Ramadan calendar 2024 with Sehri and Iftar.

Ramadan calendar 2024, specially designed for fiqh Jafri & Hanafi. Accurate fiqa Jafria iftar time, fiqa Hanafi iftar time, fiqa Jafria sehri time, and fiqa Hanafi sehri time. Stay tuned to Hamariweb.com this Ramadan for Sehri and Iftar times.

Q: When will Ramadan be in Thailand in 2024?

Ramadan 2024 will start on 10th March 2024 and will be Thailand’s first Ramadan.

Q: What is the Ramadan date 2024 in Thailand?

In Thailand, Ramadan will begin on March 10th, 2024 (subject to moon sightings) and end on April 8th, 2024.

Q: What is Ramadan Time in Thailand?

Chiang Mai Ramadan Time 2024 is SEHR 05:22 AM and IFTAR 06:34 PM

Q: What is Sehri’s time in Thailand?

On 11 March 2024, Sehri Time in Chiang Mai is 05:22 AM

Q: What is Iftar Time in Thailand?

Iftar time in Chiang Mai today is 06:34 PM on 11 March 2024

Q: What is the start and end date of Ramadan in Thailand?

In Thailand, Ramadan starts on March 10, 2024, and ends on April 8, 2024.