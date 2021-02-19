Paying With Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies is Now Easy

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency that was ever launched. Since its inception in 2009, various other cryptocurrencies have also been launched but none of them are as famous as Bitcoin. Many people believe that cryptocurrencies are shrouded in mystery and not everyone understands how they work. However, cryptocurrencies are not as complicated as people believe them to be.

They can be mined quite easily if you know how to work around them. Many financial experts believe that they are going to become a universal currency and are extremely important as a long term investment. However if you are already invested in the idea of Bitcoins and have started mining the same, you might be wondering how you can actually spend these virtual currencies.

Here are a few options by which you will be able to spend your Bitcoin:

You can pay directly to a Bitcoin address

One of the most important developments of blockchain technology is Bitcoin addresses. If the business provides you with a bitcoin address where you can directly send the Bitcoin, all you have to do is manually enter this address into your Bitcoin wallet software and you are good to go.

Firstly you will need to know the full and valid Bitcoin address of the recipient and secondly, you need to know the amount of Bitcoin to be sent. Once you are on the payment checkout page, both of These need to be filled out in the designated area. Some recipients already have the amount filled up for you while the others may take a more flexible route.

Once you fill out these basic details all you have to do is click on the send button and the desired amount will be deducted from your wallet and entered into theirs. You might receive an invoice stating that the amount of Bitcoin has been received by the merchant which marks a successful transaction.

You can pay with your Wallet

If the merchant you want to send Bitcoin to is using an appropriate wallet you will be able to send the Bitcoin directly into this wallet. However, you need to make sure that both you and the merchant are using compatible wallets and have the paid version of this application.

After this, you will simply have to look for your merchant in your wallet and enter the amount of money you want to send them. After the checkout process, you will be provided with an affirmation that the money has been successfully deposited into their wallet.

You can pay with a QR code

Most merchants who accept payment via Bitcoin generally offer a QR code that you can scan in order to directly send money to them. The QR code that is offered at checkout generally contains all the required information that is required for sending Bitcoins. This includes the merchant’s bitcoin address as well as the amount of money that needs to be sent to them. All you have to do is use this QR code with your mobile phone or any other device.

The recipient checkout sheet will be prefilled for you so you do not have to spend time collecting information that will be required here. This is one of the most basic and useful ways of sending bitcoin when making a transaction. Hence you must always follow it.

Some services offer the choice for you to send Bitcoin for your product. While this was limited to just a few options in the past, more and more merchants are adopting Bitcoin as an acceptable means of transaction. It is for this reason that you must know how to send Bitcoin besides knowing how to mine them.

While it is true that Bitcoin has potential as a long-term investment it can also be used for your day-to-day transactions nowadays if you find an appropriate merchant. The world of Bitcoin is truly advancing and you must be able to keep up with it.