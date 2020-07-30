Gamers 3 Most Important Online Casino Games – Aside from Slots

Slot games have a tendency to dominate every land-based and even online casino you visit. Slots are kind of the non-players casino game, typically people who don’t want to spend much time figuring out a game go for slots. Originally, they put slots in casinos for people to pass the time while they wait for their friends or spouses who were on the card tables.

However, they have evolved since then and took on a life of their own. Now the first thing 70% of players are looking for when they enter a casino like Bet2You, is the slots selection.

Slot games are great, but what about the other leading casino games that most players don’t even know how to play? It might surprise you how much more lucrative some of them are when compared to slots. For example, certain roulette bets will give you an almost 50% chance of winning, the same goes for baccarat.

Table games can be a lot more fun and challenging as well. They allow the player to incorporate skill and strategy, a win in blackjack or poker is something you can feel a sense of accomplishment about.

Continue reading for the most important casino games other than slots!

Casino Game You Must Try- Baccarat

Baccarat is a casino game that is synonymous with glamor and wealth. That’s because it’s the game of choice for many high rollers in the world. Even so, it’s still a mystery for many people, but it shouldn’t be. Baccarat is one of the easiest table games to learn and one of the most rewarding as well.

Baccarat can be so rewarding that casinos have a love-hate relationship with the game. Unlike many other casino games, they have to pay out in baccarat much more often. Therefore, when they have high rollers in the house, they can lose a lot of money in a very short time.

Furthermore, baccarat is far from being a game for the rich. Thanks to online casinos offering games at every betting level, anyone can enjoy the game!

Craps

If excitement is what you need in your life, the game of craps could be your next casino game favorite. Craps has this joyful and amicable feeling to it that players get addicted to. That’s because with craps everyone around the table cheers each other on.

This feeling can’t be replicated in standard online games, but if you join a live dealer game, you can channel the same craps energy.

Roulette

In any casino you enter, you can count on the party being around the roulette table. Roulette reached the ultimate status by always receiving mention in movies, tv shows, and even famous novels like Dostoevsky’s The Gambler.

Even James Bond has a strategy for winning roulette! It’s also one of the most accessible games to play online. You will find many different versions of roulette in all of the leading online betting sites. More importantly, you can play at every betting level.