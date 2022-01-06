Exploring the Most Common Personal Injuries in Philadelphia

A personal injury can be defined as any injury or harm caused to a person’s body. The legal definition of a personal injury can also constitute harm to someone’s emotions or reputation.

It’s all based on the grounds of liability, negligence, or intentional wrongdoing.

When someone experiences an injury as a result of any of these matters, it’s highly recommended to hire a personal injury lawyer. A reputable attorney can determine if your case can be a lawsuit and represent you.

They’ll be able to claim financial compensation on your behalf for any medical expenses, income loss, or emotional distress. Below, you’ll find some of the most common personal injuries in Philadelphia.

Automobile Accidents Causing Personal Injury

Car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, or even bicycle accidents all fall under this category. Any time a driver is negligent and causes an accident, there’s a higher chance of personal injuries, such as whiplash, fractures, or even traumatic brain injuries.

It’s not uncommon for someone to experience neck or back pain following an accident. If you’ve suffered any injuries due to an automobile accident, then you need to contact personal injury lawyers in Philadelphia to represent your case. They’ll ensure that you get maximum compensation, even if it isn’t a serious injury.

Product Liability

Product liability refers to defective products. It can involve anything from unsafe medical equipment to ineffective medication. When a business allows a defective product to be sold to consumers, this is considered a liability.

It’s often the reason why recalls occur, and it is usually the result of negligence in the manufacturing or development process. In Pennsylvania, product liability holds companies accountable for any injury-related losses. It’s important to choose a personal injury law firm that has experience with product liability cases, such as Munley Law.

Personal Injury Medical Malpractice

One of the leading causes of death in the United States is medical malpractice. Negligence doesn’t just happen in manufacturing: It happens in the health care field as well. This can involve anything from a misdiagnosis to administering medication incorrectly or even errors in patient records.

At Munley Law in Philadelphia, personal injury attorneys have won millions of dollars in settlements for medical malpractice.

Some of the most common injuries you’ll see that require a lawsuit within this category are hospital infections, birth injuries, failure to diagnose, anaesthesia errors, medication errors, lab errors, and nursing home negligence.

Workers’ Compensation Personal Injury

Munley Law in Philadelphia often takes on personal injury claims regarding workers’ compensation. In any job, accidents can happen, and it’s important that you, as the employee, can concentrate on the healing process and get the benefits you deserve.

These claims aren’t easy, because employers typically leave their injured employees without any paid leave. So, it’s important to get legal representation so that you get compensated fairly and have the ability to pay for medical bills.

A reputable personal injury attorney in the Philadelphia area will be able to handle your workers’ compensation claims so that you don’t suffer any financial loss from your injuries.

Wrongful Death

When suffering a loss in the case of wrongful death, it’s important for the surviving family to get legal representation. Catastrophic injuries can result in death.

While no amount of compensation can replace a lost relative, the negligent party has to be held accountable, and reaching out to a personal injury lawyer is just one of the many steps you can take to move on from a difficult period and ensure that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

These are the most common personal injuries in the Philadelphia area. It’s crucial to file a injury claim when a person’s negligence causes harm. If you’re an injured victim, get a free consultation at a personal injury firm today.