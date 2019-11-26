E-Cigarettes: How They Work and What Your Should Know

If you have not tried e-cigarettes yet, then you have probably heard something about them. They are already trending and many people are using them today. Teens are getting hooked into their use because of peer and celebrity influence while many adults are changing camps from smoking to the use of electronic cigarettes because of the claims that they have many health benefits.

E-cigarettes have an interesting working mechanism that you should know about before you start enjoying the clouds. Again, knowing how they work gives users an opportunity to get most out of them.

What is an E-cigarette?

If you know what an e-cigarettes is, then you have an idea of how it works. This is an electronic device that is powered by batteries that heat coils that are in contact with nicotine-based e-liquid that will, in turn, produce vapor. Users inhale the vapor into their bodies through the mouth to enjoy the smooth and satisfying experience before they can exhale it out through the mouth and nostrils.

Today, e-cigarettes are more than just devices to vape. They offer more experiences including fashion, class, and performance, and it is no wonder since they come in different types, designs, materials, and functionalities.

Quick Things to Know About E-cigarettes

The first thing to know is that an e-cigarette resembles a normal cigarette in many ways. This is the idea behind it. You will notice that the vapor resembles cigarette smoke. Likewise, they have the concept of burning the e-liquid and also the use of nicotine.

Just like cigarettes, nicotine-based e-cigarettes are addictive and may have negative effects on the user’s health.

They also work under regulations just like cigarettes, especially when it comes to who can access them. The authorities want to make sure that kids are not exposed to their use while adults will be aware of what they are entering into.

Parts of an E-Cigarettes that You Should Know

To further understand these devices, it is crucial that you understand the parts of an e-cigarette.