Can Plastic PET Bottles Be Reduced, Recycled or Reused?

We all know that just how important it is for you to reduce, recycle and reuse. To reduce our dependency on plastics we are using them several times again and again. But is doing this even safe? Is a China blow molding machine even safe for manufacturing reused (polyethylene terephthalate) PET bottles?

Let’s see here…

What types of ingredients are the plastic bottle made of?

In this section, we will give you an idea of what plastic bottles are made of. Although we all think that plastic bottles are made of PET but the reality is entirely different. Plastic bottles are made of synthetic polymers that have various organic compounds mostly carbon compounds.

Each type of compound that the bottle is manufactured from has to be segregated separately and then reused in the recycling process.

Although you may have heard of polyethylene terephthalate it isn’t the only compound that is used in the manufacturing of plastic bottles.

Some of the other compounds that a China blow molding machine will use in the making of plastic bottles include high-density polyethylene, PVC or polyvinyl chloride, low-density polyethylene or LDPE, polypropylene, polystyrene, or PS, and a few other compounds used very little.

Problems with reuse of PET bottles

We start with a discussion on how safe is it to reuse your plastic bottles by starting with the PET bottles which are the most common ingredient in the manufacturing of plastic bottles.

But the problem is that while it does not contain compounds like BPA it does contain some other compounds aldehyde and antimony in small amounts. The problem is that antimony will start leaching out from the bottle itself when it is exposed to a slightly high temperature. Such as if you keep the PET bottle in an open area in the hot summers where there is direct sunlight falling on it or for example if the bottle is kept in contact with an engine of your car.

Generally, you will find that manufacturers state to use the PET bottles for one-time use only. Even the FDA which is one of the most recognizable medicine and health agencies in the world has recommended the use of PET bottles only once and then reusing them only if it is safe and stated so by the manufacturer.

Problem with the HDPE or high-density polyethylene

HDPE does not have a high leaching threat compared to the PET compound. HDPE contains non-polyphenol that is found to be endangering aquatic life.

And to add to that doctors and health specialists suggest that it may also cause problems to the endocrine system in our body. The endocrine system is an essential system that mostly controls the number of hormones that are secreted from the glands.

But there is one advantage of using HDPE bottles and that is it can easily prevent bacterial growth from occurring.

The China blow molding machine makes use of the HDPE compound to manufacture larger bottles, milk jugs, and gallon litre water bottles. You can also recycle them with high efficiency.

Other compounds

There are some other plastics polycarbonate plastics, epoxy raisins that are also used to manufacture PET bottles. These contain a harmful substance that is BPA or bisphenol A that is a notoriously dangerous agent and can leach into the liquid kept in them. BPA can cause severe problems to your endocrine system and apart from this, it can also lead to multiple health concerns that include male infertility, prostate cancer, breast cancer, early puberty. It can have serious effects on the heart and the brain, especially in the younger population.

Is it safe for you to reuse plastic bottles?

Some plastic bottles are indeed safe for reuse and you may use them but not continuously over and over again for several years.

The most essential thing for you to do is to understand the certifications of the manufacturer and what the manufacturer is telling you to do with the reuse part.

And while you know about the certifications confirm that from the PET bottle shopkeeper as well. You have to be proactive in keeping yourself and your family healthy and also ensure that you are using the plastic bottles only for a short period. Even if they are safe for the use you should ideally not use them for several years say more than 3or 4 years at a stretch.

By doing this at least you will not have to buy new bottles again and again.

Choosing the eco-friendly alternative

Certainly, the PET bottles manufactured by a China blow molding machine do come in interesting varieties. You can find the best varieties safe from a health point of view in many shapes and sizes too. but choosing a healthier alternative such as using bamboo bottles, aluminum or copper bottles is a better choice although this can be a slightly expensive option.