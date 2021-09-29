7 Ways to Earn Extra Money in Thailand with Your Regular Job

There are times we find ourselves short on cash, merely surviving from paycheck to paycheck. The typical 9 to 5 might not be enough to meet all obligations and still leave enough for savings. Yet, looking for a higher-paying full-time job in Thailand might not always be the best bet, especially during these pandemic times.

In such a situation, committing to a flexible side job can be a lifesaver. Various gigs might either require skill or not. You can work entirely based on your schedule and determine how much you want to work.

Whether online or offline, you can do many things to make a side income. Interestingly, some of these can be done from the comfort of your home. This article will explore ways to earn more, besides the regular 9 to 5 that hardly sustain you every month. So, if you are living in Thailand and want to earn extra money apart from your regular job you can consider the suggested ways:

Consider Link Building Services

Many people have businesses online and want to get traffic to such websites. This will enable them to rank so they can make more sales. It can happen primarily via optimum SEO services, and they will need good link-building services.

Content writing plays a major role in link-building, you can opt to become an ecommerce product description writer. Provided you have the technical knowledge, you can consider starting an outreach link-building service to help businesses get a white hat link to their website.

Sell Unwanted and Used Items

If you take a thoughtful stroll around your house and garage especially, I bet you will find a series of things you hardly use. Getting rid of such stuff via decluttering will not only put more money in your pocket but can benefit your mental health immensely.

Some marketplace exists online mainly to sell used items. You can sell just about any used item on eBay. Other marketplaces online are specialized like thredUP dedicated to articles of clothing, Decluttr, which is about CD, games, books, and Cellphones.

Craigslist is also an excellent place to sell things to people in your vicinity. If you are not interested in selling online, you can also organize a garage sale.

Affiliate Marketing

For people with an audience via social media sites, websites, blogs, and other platforms, it is possible to make money via affiliate marketing. This involves selling goods and services for someone else and earning some commission from every sale through your unique.

You get a unique link to the website, product, or service to put on your website. There will be a percentage of the sale for every sale you make.

One pretty popular affiliate network is Amazon Associate Program. Other affiliate sites like Clickbank, CJ Affiliate, LinkShare, ShareASale, and many others exist that you can try.

Become a Personal Assistant

If you are handy and have the skills for many DIY projects and can fix things, it might bring some money. Even skills as simple as cleaning and organizing can get you some money.

You can use apps like TaskRabbit to offer services. The app will connect you with people that need your assistance. People with assembly or cleaning experience can consider Amazon Professional services to get jobs in your locality.

Consider a Freelance Gig

As long as you have the required skill, you can also offer such services for people. There are hundreds of services as gigs online, which people are ready to pay for. Your skills could be graphic design, writing, interpretation, proofreading, translation, virtual assistance, coding, web design, and many more. Whatever you can do, someone might need your services.

It might even be possible to get a full-time job if you get a stable client interested in your gig. There are many freelancing sites where you can offer your services and get people willing to engage you so you can earn extra money.

Examples are Upwork, Fiverr, Flex Jobs, Freelancer, and many others.

Tutor

You can also earn extra money from tutoring, provided you are excellent at a particular subject. Provided you have the knowledge worth sharing, you can do assignments for people, and many will be interested in paying for your services. It is possible to teach just about anything from languages to STEM courses, English, and guitar lessons.

With technology evolving, many people prefer taking lessons online. As a result, you can work comfortably from home, help people with an assignment and make money with it.

Consider becoming a Virtual Assistant.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the human population to rethink its approach to work. As a result, many organizations have transited to remote working. It comes with series of benefits in terms of saving costs and keeping the environment green.

As a result, there is an increasing demand for virtual assistants. This set of people work remotely and assist teams, individuals, or companies with various administrative tasks. Such tasks could include answering phone calls, taking messages, writing, keeping social media accounts, researching, and many others.

You can consider websites like Facebook, Linked In, networking events, etc., to get clients who need a virtual assistant. Upwork is another freelancing platform where you can get such gigs.

Conclusion

You need not restrict your life and finances to a typical 9 to 5 job. It is possible to get more financial freedom by looking for ways to increase your income stream and earn extra money.

