Plan for Your House Construction in Advance: Things to Consider

There are a lot of things that can be done on a whim in life but house construction or home renovation is most certainly not one of these. This is one very capital and time intensive project and so it rightly requires a lot of planning.

In this article, we will be looking at some of the major steps that you ought to take towards the realization of a successfully completed building project. We here describe a successful building project as one that is structurally sound while also providing you with all the comfort and efficiency you require in a building.

A Breakdown of the Process

To help you with your planning process (if you are planning to take on any construction project soon), we will quickly look at some of the important steps you will have to take through the process.

We’ll break the steps into two different groups. These will be classified as Pre-Construction and Construction stages.

Pre-Construction

In this section we’ll be looking at some the very first things you will need to take care of before the actual construction can even take off.

Get a Building Plan

For most people, this is the first thing that needs to be taken care of. With your building plan completed, you can then easily proceed with the rest of the project.

A building plan can be prepared for you by an architect or you can look for already prepared ones online. There’s hardly any kind of design you cannot find online. For example, you can get a Truoba Contemporary house design, a rustic plan or any other design that catches your fancy.

The important thing is that with the plan, moving forward is a lot easier.

Know Your Costs

Having gotten your building plan, the next thing is to build estimates with contractors so you can have an idea of what the project will cost you. You most certainly do not want to start something you cannot finish.

Get the Site

For some folks, this may already be in play. That is, they may already own a piece of land even before thinking of constructing a building. In any case, there will be the need to either acquire a parcel of land on which the building plan can be efficiently executed, or else the plan can be drawn or adjusted to suit the whatever land is available.

This is also the stage where all documentations should be taken care of. Local regulatory permissions and approvals should be gotten before the actual construction can commence.

Construction

Having taken care of all the steps above, you can now go into the actual construction broken into the following steps:

Prepare the Site

Site preparation is very important. First, every grass, tree, tree stump, rubble or any other unwanted items on the site will need to be removed and the ground leveled. Once this is done, the next phase can then commence.

Lay the Foundation

With the site duly prepared, the next thing to do is to lay the foundation for the building. Though this part will not be visible to the eye when it’s completed, it is easily the most important part of the construction work as it will carry the entire weight of the building. It therefore has to be done perfectly well.

Layout the Superstructure/Frame

After the laying of the foundation, you will then proceed to putting up the structural frame of the building. This is commonly called the superstructure.

Fleshing it Out

Your superstructure gives you the framework with which to begin to really flesh out the building. This is the block laying part of the process which clearly defines the walls and demarcations in the building.

Lintel

The block walls alone cannot be used for the window and door openings. Lintels have to be created to reinforce these sections so they can bear the weight of the roof or any other additions on it without crumbling.

Roofing

The roofing stage is the final stage of the main construction. This can be done immediately after ground level construction or after whatever number of floors the building has.

Plumbing and Electrical Layout

Now that your structure is well defined and covered, it’s now time to layout the inner electrical and plumbing network. This is necessary at this stage because it may require some slight breaking of the walls.

Finishing

At this stage, the electrical and plumbing work has been completed leaving behind some cracks and breaks in the walls. These will be covered using plastering which will occur both inside and outside the building. You can also add the windows and doors at this stage.

Flooring

It’s now time to tidy up the floor. Whatever flooring style you want to use will be added at this stage.

Painting

You’ve now come to the very last stage of the process. Painting provides the final coat that announces the readiness of the building for use.

Conclusion

Every stage of the building process described above is very important and MUST be treated as such. It all begins with a great design which must then be expertly executed by professional builders.