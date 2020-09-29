5 Top Universities in New Zealand Gaining World Prominence

New Zealand Universities are gaining prominence as a destination for higher education among young people around the world. Not only because it provides globally recognized qualifications, but also for the security. Security that is breathed within its territory and the excellent part-time job opportunities it provides to its students.

Of course, while choosing a school to study in New Zealand, the best universities are often more popular than others. Then what are the top universities in New Zealand? According to the QS World University Ranking, the best universities in New Zealand include:

The University of Auckland

The University of Auckland is the largest university in New Zealand. It is established in 1883 now there are 38 thousand students live within its facilities. The university provides different kinds of courses like undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs in different areas for students, including engineering, arts and humanities, law, medicine, science and business.

The university is New Zealand’s largest comprehensive university engaged in teaching and research. It ranks first in New Zealand throughout the year and is known as New Zealand’s “national treasure” university. In a word, it is a world-leading comprehensive research university with a high reputation.

University of Otago

University of Otago has a student community of about 17 thousand students, among which 2,800 are foreigners. The school has several campuses in Dunedin, Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland and Southland, which promises a great campus experience to students. It is committed to the use of sustainable resources and believes in the concept of “green facilities”. It offers courses in a wide range of areas: commerce, health sciences, humanities, and engineering.

Victoria University of Wellington

Founded in 1899, Victoria University of Wellington is a widely accredited government institution that offers courses in a wide range of areas, such as: architecture, design, commerce, education, humanities, social sciences, law, music, science, and engineering. It has more than 21,000 students at present, including 3,000 foreigners from some 80 countries.

University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury is the second largest university in New Zealand. It was founded in 1873 by academics from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. It offers programs in more than 150 disciplines and its enrollment exceeds 16,000 students, among which about 1,200 are international. The university has cultivated many talents since its establishment and its distinguished alumni include: Nobel Prize winner Ernest Rutherford; John Key, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Sam Neill, actor; and Craig Nevill-Manning, Google’s Director of Engineering.

Massey University

Massey University is one of top universities in New Zealand that has produced academic champions for 80 years. It offers courses in areas such as administration, education, health sciences, engineering, technology, physical sciences, nutrition and many more; and it has campuses in Auckland, Albany, Wellington and Manawatu. It also has courses focused on research in more than 40 different categories.

Conclusion

While choosing a school to study, the best universities in New Zealand are undoubtedly the best choices. Hence, if you are going to take a study in New Zealand, you can give priority to the universities above. As for other schools in New Zealand, including universities, high schools, primary schools, etc., you can use the School Finder tool of CatEight to do a quick search.

Just spend some time choosing the best school for yourself then begin your study in New Zealand in no time.