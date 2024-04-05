5 Expert Winter Plumbing Tips To Keep In Mind Before The Cold Sets In

Winter Plumbing: The scorching temperatures Australia experiences in summer make it difficult to imagine that colder temperatures are only a few weeks away. However, even with the higher temperatures associated with global warming, winter will make its appearance before you know it.

With that in mind, many people are getting ready to prepare their homes for the cooler weather, even while it’s still fairly warm. Some homeowners enlist the services of the plumber Melbourne locals rely on for annual inspections to identify potential problems. Should you be doing this too?

Keep Your Plumbing Functioning in the Winter

Winter maintenance should be part of every homeowner’s annual preparations. An important aspect of these preparations revolves around preparing your pipes, drains and roofs for the effects of the colder weather. Our experts have compiled a list of must-do tips to keep your plumbing systems functioning at full capacity, no matter the season.

Check for Roof Leaks

Many homeowners prefer to do their roof checks in the spring but, if you live in Southern Australia, it’s a good idea to check your roof just before winter. This is because there are more rain in these areas during winter. These checks should involve the following:

Check for leaks and loose tiles, screws or missing nails to avoid water damage.

Clear the roof of debris such as leaves, twigs and sand build-up that could cause blockages in gutters and drains.

Filling gaps or cracks will reduce colder air from getting into your home.

Check roof downpipes and gutters to ensure they are also clear of debris and working effectively.

Check all Outdoor Taps

Outdoor taps shouldn’t only be dealt with once they stop functioning altogether. A quick routine check will identify any leaks which in most cases can be fixed with a simple valve change. It’s also a good idea to disconnect and drain garden hoses as these can freeze in the colder months and cause cracks in the hose, rendering it useless.

Test and Service the Water Heater

The last thing you need on a cold winter morning is to step into an ice-cold shower because the water heater is on the fritz. To avoid the risk, give your water heater a thorough check before winter.

Common signs that will indicate the need for repairs include the following:

Discoloured water from the hot water or shower taps.

Leaks under or around the water heater. Even the smallest leak can indicate a faulty valve or component.

Fluctuations of water temperatures.

Unusual noises coming from the heater or the pipes.

If your water heater is exhibiting any of these signs, we advise that you call your local plumber. Fixing a water heater isn’t the best place to attempt DIY repairs as they can be costly to replace if a component is accidentally damaged.

Check Your Plumbing Pipes

Cold weather can play havoc with your drainpipes. Typically, water, oil and other debris in the pipes expand as the pipes cool down or freeze in the winter. This added pressure on the pipes can cause blockages as the fat or grease gets stuck in the pipes. Additionally, pipes can also crack and start leaking.

To avoid this, be sure to regularly flush your pipes out during the weeks leading up to winter. You can do this using hot water, vinegar and baking soda.

If your pipes are prone to freezing or blockages, consider flushing them out more regularly. Avoid using harsh chemicals to “eat through” the gunk as these can damage older pipes.

Test, Check and Service the Gas Heater

Generally, gas heaters should be checked at least every two years. It will not only ensure that your home is safe from gas leaks but also able to keep the home warm in winter.

Faulty gas heaters will display some of these signs:

There will be a funny smell similar to rotten eggs.

People in the home start feeling dizzy or even drowsy for no reason. (Due to the exposure to carbon monoxide)

Gas appliances stop working properly or suddenly seem faulty.

Remember that gas heaters that have never been serviced are more at risk of “suddenly” developing a fault. This is not the type of unit that you only want to deal with when it stops working. As with the water heater, a gas heater can be costly to replace, and a faulty unit will place everyone in the home at risk.

Final Thought

While it’s true that you can check and repair your plumbing systems at any time of the year, no one wants to be outside fixing pipes in the dead of winter. You and your family most likely also don’t want to be dealing with leaking pipes or freezing water if the water heater suddenly stops working. Avoid these plumbing issues by doing the right checks before the cold sets in!

