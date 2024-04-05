4 Factors to Review as You Set Out to Hire Your First Crane

Are you new to the construction business? Does your current project require a crane? Fortunately, you don’t have to fork out an enormous amount of capital to purchase a crane. The crane hire Melbourne construction companies are making use of is such as simple process that it’s no wonder rental is the preferred option. With an extensive range of models on offer, it’s super easy to find the perfect crane for your specific project.

Assess Your Crane Needs Before Hiring

The many benefits that go along with hiring are clear. Still, several factors should be considered before you hire your first crane. Our experts have compiled a list of the top factors that will help you choose the best machine for your current project.

Know the Terrain

The golden rule to keep in mind with crane hire is that not all cranes are the same. The most significant difference in the various crane models is that they are specifically designed for various terrains. That said, the first step is to assess the terrain you’re going to be using the crane on.

There are a few key points to look at when you’re reviewing the terrain around your job site. These are:

Road access : When it comes to road access, you will need to establish how your crane will get to the site. Are there roads to the site or is it in a remote location? This will determine whether or not your crane can be driven to the site or whether it may need to be transported by another vehicle.

: When it comes to road access, you will need to establish how your crane will get to the site. Are there roads to the site or is it in a remote location? This will determine whether or not your crane can be driven to the site or whether it may need to be transported by another vehicle. Overhead conditions: Check whether there are overhead obstructions that may interfere with a larger crane. Here you’ll be looking for buildings, power lines or even trees. This may require a different route, which will need the road access to be reviewed.

Check whether there are overhead obstructions that may interfere with a larger crane. Here you’ll be looking for buildings, power lines or even trees. This may require a different route, which will need the road access to be reviewed. Site terrain: Once the crane gets to the site, what type of conditions will it be working on? Is the ground uneven? To accommodate the crane, your team may need to clear the required space, or you must enquire about models that can handle rough terrain. Be sure to check the complete area where the area is going to work, especially if the crane will be moving around on the site.

Once the crane gets to the site, what type of conditions will it be working on? Is the ground uneven? To accommodate the crane, your team may need to clear the required space, or you must enquire about models that can handle rough terrain. Be sure to check the complete area where the area is going to work, especially if the crane will be moving around on the site. Crane types: As we’ve already mentioned, cranes aren’t one-size-fits-all types of equipment. Speak to the rental company about the types of work you want to do so that they can advise you on the best crane for your needs. In most instances, mobile cranes are recommended for moving loads from one area to another. Tower cranes on the other hand are used in the construction of higher structures.

Determine the Load Capacity

Just as different cranes are needed to work on various terrains, it’s also crucial to assess the load capacity. What types of materials do you need to move and over what distance? Knowing this will help your contractor recommend a crane with the right load capacity and rigging gear.

Enquire About Possible Accessories

A huge advantage of crane hire is that many cranes work with different accessories to improve their functionality. This reduces the need for you to hire another crane or machine to get the job done.

Aside from opting for the right accessories, you should also consider hiring a machine with the latest technological advances to get the job done faster and more efficiently. A few examples of these features are:

Sway control

Assisted load turning

Snag prevention

Inching

Read the Fine Print

If you’re hiring a crane, or any machinery, for the first time, it’s essential to take the time to read the rental contract. It’s also a good idea to get a few quotes from different rental companies to ensure that you are using the most affordable and cost-effective option.

Discuss the costs, terms and conditions and overall contract with the rental company. A few of the more important questions to ask include:

Does the quote include a replacement if the crane in use breaks down?

When was the machine last serviced?

Does the rental company offer operator services and what is the cost of this? Will you have to hire an operator to use the crane? Or, does the provided operator have the necessary training for a construction environment or other project you’re working on?

Is transporting the crane part of the services offered?

Are there additional costs that need to be budgeted for?

Final Thoughts

Opting for crane hire is the most effective way to move heavy loads from one place to another. With the flexibility of rental, you can rent the best crane for the job your team is busy with. Using a crane with the most up-to-date tech features will also get the job done faster and more effectively.

Give your company the best chance at getting the next job done on time, and up to standard!

