The 5 Best Online Recruitment Methods for Boosting Your Hiring

(CTN News) – It’s safe to say that COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of online and virtual recruitment methods. During the pandemic, 86% of organisations adopted virtual hiring methods, which is expected to continue for a long time. According to LinkedIn, 81% of talent professionals believe virtual recruiting will continue post-COVID, and 70% think it will soon replace traditional recruiting.

Which online recruitment techniques are available, what are their advantages, and which are the most well-liked and recent methods businesses use today?

What is online recruiting?

Online recruiting, often known as e-recruitment, refers to any recruitment strategy that employs web-based technologies to attract, assess, screen, choose, recruit, and onboard new employees.

Online recruitment forms include application tracking, web-based advertising, job boards, social media, and online candidate testing or screening. Employers may build unique e-recruitment platforms in-house, invest in HR software, or collaborate with agencies and recruiters to carry out their online recruitment strategies.

What are the benefits and drawbacks of online recruitment?

The advantages of using online recruitment include:

Enhanced candidate experience: Online recruitment allows for a seamless, user-friendly, efficient, and remote recruiting process that keeps applicants involved and informed. Technology-driven recruiting is especially crucial for Gen Z job searchers, who may not apply for a position with a company if they perceive the hiring process is cumbersome and archaic. Effective Onboarding: Employers’ onboarding processes are sometimes clumsy and inefficient. A poor first impression lowers retention rates and stops new workers from striking the ground running. Increases brand awareness: With online recruiting, firms may creatively transmit real-time information about job opportunities to a big audience. This allows for the collection of data on a large number of prospective applicants and the creation of talent pools. Cost-effective: Several online recruiting strategies, such as job boards and social media, are free, but the efficiencies created by all online recruitment methods help to reduce labour expenses. Using online recruiting tools, hiring managers will spend less time manually processing applications, training and onboarding new hires, calling applicants, and creating personalised emails. Shortens the recruiting process: Automation speeds up numerous recruitment procedures, including pre-screening and background checks, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and paperwork processing. Reaches a larger audience: Online recruiting allows firms to attract and recruit talent from any location, which is especially useful considering the recent move towards remote employment. Not only does this result in more applications per position (giving the company more options), but it also raises the probability of discovering applicants with highly specialised or particular skill sets.

Despite the numerous advantages of online recruiting, certain drawbacks exist. For starters, recruiting for the most senior roles via the Internet is significantly more difficult than traditional techniques. Employers will be recruiting from a narrower talent pool for these positions, necessitating a more targeted and personalised approach.

Second, while getting many applications might give employers a spoiled choice, many individuals will unavoidably be underqualified or inappropriate. Finally, many online recruiting approaches are clinical and impersonal, therefore hiring managers and recruiters should think about making their hiring procedures more personable.

Failure to do so will result in companies losing their top prospects to competing brands that market themselves and their job vacancies more effectively. Do you want to learn more about recruiting people online? We’ve collected some of the greatest and most innovative online recruitment ideas to help you get started.

List of the best online recruitment methods

If you want to refresh your hiring processes, here are some tried and tested online recruitment methods.

1. Company website

Creating a corporate website that reflects your brand’s personality and workplace culture is an important step in online hiring. A recent LinkedIn poll found that 61% of talent acquisition leaders say a company’s career site is the most effective platform for employer branding.

In a competitive and candidate-driven employment market, you want to excite individuals about the opportunities you give while demonstrating that you are a values-driven, diverse, and inclusive organisation.

Your website may include a dedicated recruitment page, a thought leadership blog, information about your company’s core values, a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement, examples of work you’re doing to drive sustainability or support your local community, interviews with senior leaders, or employee testimonials.

Consider how you will offer this information to ensure it is engaging and remembered. If you haven’t changed or revamped your site in a while, consider investing in the resources to do so because first impressions are important.

2. Internet ad campaigns

Pay-per-click ad campaigns are a simple but effective approach to raising awareness of your organization’s job opportunities and directing potential applicants to your company’s website or recruiting page.

Pay-per-click advertising is available on social networking sites such as LinkedIn and search engines like Google. They can be directed to possible applicants from various industries or areas with specific skill sets. According to research, using Google-sponsored advertisements may raise brand recognition by up to 80%.

3. Social media

Aside from pay-per-click commercials, social networking sites play an important role in online recruiting, and many of the features are low-cost or free to use. In 2018, Glassdoor showed that 79% of job searchers used social media to conduct their job hunt. Meanwhile, 84% of organisations already use social media to recruit, recognising it as a valuable tool for engaging inactive job searchers.

4. Online job sites

Many employment sites allow you to locate and recruit people (via a resume database) as well as post job opportunities. Check out sites like CareerBuilder, Monster, Indeed, Glassdoor, Google for Jobs, Craigslist, Dice, Nexxt, JobsRadar, and Jobvertise. These websites offer simple access to thousands of individuals and can help you simplify or speed up your recruitment operations.

One disadvantage of using job boards is that you will probably receive a lot of applications from undesirable people. However, niche and focused job boards are becoming more widespread, and a fast Google search can help you find sites suited to your unique sector and needs.

5. Use pre-screening tools and skill tests.

Making a lousy hire is one of the most expensive blunders a recruiting manager or recruiter can make, potentially costing your company tens of thousands of dollars. However, CareerBuilder data shows that 74% of companies admit to hiring the incorrect individual for a role.

