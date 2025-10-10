Influenza Deaths in Thailand Rise to 62, Cases Surge Past 700,000

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has raised concerns over a steep rise in influenza, with cases now topping 700,000 nationwide and 61 deaths reported. As cooler weather sets in, officials urge people at higher risk to get vaccinated as soon as possible to slow further spread.

Dr Taweechai Visanuyothin, director of the Disease Control Office 9 in Nakhon Ratchasima, said the trend is alarming. From 1 January to 8 October, Thailand recorded 702,238 influenza cases, an incidence rate of 1,081.83 per 100,000 people. The death toll stands at 61, with most deaths among older adults and young children.

Children aged 5 to 9 are the most affected group, followed by those under 4, then 10 to 14. The highest death rates are among people aged 60 and over, followed by those aged 50 to 59 and 40 to 49, and children under 4.

Thai influenza cases surge past 700,000 with 61 deaths

“The shift from the rainy season into early winter plays a major role,” Dr Taweechai said. “It raises the risk of respiratory infections, especially influenza, which is spreading more easily this year.”

Influenza spreads through coughs, sneezes, or contact with droplets from an infected person. Symptoms often include high fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache, tiredness, and muscle pain. The virus can infect people of any age and often moves quickly in crowded places such as schools, prisons, military camps, and workplaces.

To lower transmission, health officials advise people to avoid crowded spaces, wear masks, and wash their hands often.

Vaccination Against Influenza Recommended for Seven High-Risk Groups:

Pregnant women from four months’ gestation

Children aged six months to two years

People with chronic conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, cancer patients on chemotherapy, and diabetes

Adults aged 65 and older

People with thalassemia or weakened immune systems

Individuals living with obesity

People with neurological disabilities who cannot care for themselves

These groups should receive a flu shot each year to reduce the risk of severe illness or death.

Health authorities are tracking the situation closely and are working on vaccine access across the country. The public is urged to stay alert and follow preventive steps as the flu season intensifies.