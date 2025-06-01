Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad, India

HYDERDAD – Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand has been named Miss World 2025 at the 72nd Miss World event, hosted at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

At just 21, Opal, who hails from Phuket, outshone 108 contestants from across the world, earning Thailand its first win at this renowned contest. The final event brought together elegance, cultural celebration, and important causes, holding the attention of viewers around the globe.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri was born on 20 September 2003. She is studying Political Science with a focus on International Relations at Thammasat University. Her path to the Miss World stage was shaped by her commitment to breast cancer awareness.

After discovering a benign lump in her breast at age 16, she began promoting early detection and supporting survivors, making her message stand out to both judges and fans. During the final question round, Opal expressed her vision as Miss World, saying, “I always believe that no matter who you are, there is always someone—whether it’s a child, an adult, or even your parents—who looks up to you in some way.” Her answer highlighted her dedication to inspiring others through kindness and action.

The crowning moment arrived as Krystyna Pyszková, Miss World 2024 from the Czech Republic, placed the crown on Opal’s head. She wore a sparkling white gown with opal-inspired floral designs, symbolizing hope and perseverance, which echoed the message of her “Opal For HER” campaign. On Instagram, Opal shared, “The soft flare mirrors the ripple effect of compassion—how one heart can awaken many,” summing up the spirit that led to her victory.

Highlights from the Miss World Competition

The 72nd Miss World competition ran for a month, featuring hosts Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. The event began at 6:30 PM IST and included high-energy acts from Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, giving the show a distinct Indian touch.

The judging panel was chaired by Julia Morley CBE, head of the Miss World Organization, and featured actor Sonu Sood, who received the Miss World Humanitarian Award, philanthropist Sudha Reddy, and Dr. Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014.

Contestants took part in rounds such as Talent, Sports, Multimedia, Top Model, and the “Beauty With a Purpose” mission. The top 40 were selected, then narrowed to 20, and finally 10 from each continental region: Asia and Oceania, Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean. The last four reflected the contest’s diversity: Hasset Dereje Admassu from Ethiopia was first runner-up, Maja Klajda from Poland took third place, and Aurélie Joachim from Martinique came fourth.

Hasset Dereje Admassu, Ethiopia’s first finalist, impressed with her answer to Rana Daggubati’s question about the future of beauty pageants: “Miss World is more than beauty. It’s about purpose, and it matters to mothers and children across the world.” Maja Klajda from Poland praised Telangana’s hospitality, calling it a “second family,” while Aurélie Joachim from Martinique stressed the importance of verifying facts to tackle misinformation.

India’s own Nandini Gupta, representing Rajasthan and holding the Femina Miss India World 2023 title, made it to the Top 20 and took home the Top Model fast-track award. Although she didn’t reach the Top 8, her confidence and focus on social issues were widely recognized. India has a strong connection with Miss World, having produced six winners: Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

Miss World: Combining Beauty and Purpose

Since starting in 1951, Miss World has grown into a global event that rewards beauty, smart thinking, and positive action. The 2025 edition, streamed live on SonyLIV and www.watchmissworld.com, showed the group’s ongoing support for “Beauty With a Purpose.” Contestants were rated on their public speaking, presence, and their work on important projects. Monica Kezia Sembiring from Indonesia won the “Beauty With a Purpose” round for her “Pipeline for Lifeline” project, which brings clean water and better sanitation to struggling communities.

The pageant also gave international guests a taste of Telangana, with trips to local markets and events highlighting the area’s traditions. Telangana’s Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao thanked the pageant for putting the state’s warm welcome in the spotlight, crediting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for helping make it happen.

As Opal Suchata Chuangsri stood centre stage, tears in her eyes and her crown shining, she represented the hope and heart of Miss World 2025. This win signals a new chapter, not just for Opal but for her country as well.

