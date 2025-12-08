Indian Cricket Star Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Her Wedding

NEW DELHI – The much-discussed wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been officially called off, putting an end to weeks of rumours, speculation, and public curiosity.

Both Smriti and Palash shared separate statements on Instagram, confirming that they are parting ways and asking fans to respect their families’ privacy during what they described as a very sensitive and painful time.

Their relationship had been in the spotlight ever since videos and photos of their romantic proposal and star-studded pre-wedding events began to spread online, including a bright and joyful haldi ceremony. For a while, social media was full of celebration.

Then the tone shifted, as health scares, delays, and unverified gossip started to dominate conversations. Tension grew further when Smriti removed all her engagement and pre-wedding posts from Instagram, and the pair later unfollowed each other on the platform.

In her statement, Smriti said she felt she had to speak up because of the rising speculation. She shared that she likes to keep her personal life private, but wanted to clearly state that the wedding has been cancelled.

Smriti Mandhana’s Statement

She urged people to give both families the time and space to deal with the situation in peace. Smriti also said that her main focus remains on playing cricket for India, which she sees as her higher purpose, and that she intends to put her energy into winning matches for the country.

Palash Muchhal’s Statement

Palash shared his own note, saying that he had taken the difficult decision to step away from the relationship. He described the past few weeks as emotionally exhausting and said many people were reacting to false rumours without knowing what was actually happening.

He called this one of the toughest phases of his life and expressed hope that society would learn to pause before judging others based on unverified claims. He also said that his team would start legal action against those spreading defamatory content online.

The wedding was originally planned for 23 November in Smriti’s hometown of Sangli. After a series of pre-wedding celebrations, things changed suddenly when Smriti’s father was taken to the hospital, which led to the plans being put on hold.

A day later, Palash was also admitted to the hospital. Although both later recovered, no new wedding date was shared, which only added to the growing speculation.

Adding to this, Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, recently spoke about the emotional strain the situation had placed on both families. She said everyone involved had been going through a very hard time and that the families were choosing to hold on to positivity and strength.

With their official statements now made public, Smriti and Palash have made it clear that they want to move forward quietly, away from gossip, judgment, and constant scrutiny.

