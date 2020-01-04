Insight into RRB NTPC Exam Pattern for CBT-l and CBT-ll Exams

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) exam to fill up 35,277 vacancies. Stage 1 and 2 of the exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern. RRB NTPC is yet to release the exam dates, but it is likely to be released soon.

Stage 1 exam was supposed to be held tentatively in the month of October 2019, but it has been delayed. We have provided the RRB NTPC Syllabus and RRB NTPC exam pattern of Stage 1 and Stage 2 in this article.

Recruitment Details of RRB NTPC 2019

Type of Exam: Recruitment Exam

Recruitment Board: RRB

Name of the post: Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Post for both Undergraduate and Graduate Categories

Total Vacancies: 35,277

Date of Stage 1 and Stage 2 Exam: To be notified soon

Mode of Exam: Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC 2019 Important Dates:

Events Dates Date of release of official notification 28th February 2019 Starting Date of Online Registration 1st March 2019 Online Registration ends 31st March 2019 Final Date of Submission of Online Application Forms 12th April 2019 Admit Card Issue Date 15 days prior to CBT 1 Date of CBT 1 To be notified soon

RRB NTPC Vacancies

For Graduates:

Posts Vacancies Junior Time Keeper 17 Accounts Clerk 760 Junior Clerk 4319 Commercial Clerk 4940 Train Clerk 592 Total 10628

For Undergraduates:

Posts Vacancies Traffic Assistant 88 Ticket Clerk 5638 Goods Guard 5748 Typist 3164 Senior Clerk 2873 Junior Account Assistant 3164 Station Master 6865 Senior Time Keeper 14 Commercial Apprentice 259 Total 24649

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern for CBT 1:

Mode of Exam: Computer Based

Exam Shift: Multiple Shifts on different days

Types of questions: MCQ

Number of questions: 100

Sections: Three

Exam Duration: 90 minutes. For PwBD and Scribe candidates, it will be 120 minutes

Medium of question paper: English and Hindi

Marking Pattern: 1 for every correct answer and 1/3rd negative marking for every wrong answer.

Section Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration Logical Reasoning and Aptitude 30 30 1 hour 30 minutes Mathematics 30 30 General Awareness 40 40 Total 100 100

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern for CBT 2:

Mode of Exam: Computer Based

Types of questions: MCQ

Number of questions: 120

Sections: Three

Exam Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes. For PwBD candidates, it will be 2 hours

Marking: 1 mark for every correct answer and 1/3rd for every incorrect alternative chosen.

Section Number of questions Marks Allotted Duration Logical Aptitude and Reasoning 35 35 90 minutes Mathematics 35 35 General Awareness 50 50 Total 120 120

RRB NTPC Syllabus for CBT 1 as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern:

The topics from where questions will be asked in the three sections will be:

Mathematics: Fractions, Decimals, HCF and LCM, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Elementary Algebra, etc.

Logical Aptitude and Reasoning: Analogies, Coding and Decoding, Syllogism, Analytical Reasoning, Venn Diagrams, Interpretation of Graphs and Maps, etc.

General Awareness: Current Events, Art and Culture of India, History of India and Freedom Struggle, Economy of India and the World, Flora and Fauna of India, Environmental Issues, UN and other important world organizations, Flagship Government Programmes and its details, etc.

RRB NTPC Syllabus for CBT 2 as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern:

The topics to be covered for CBT 2 will be:

Mathematics: Number System, Fractions and Decimals, Ratio and Proportions, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Geometry and Trigonometry, etc.

Logical Reasoning and Aptitude: Analogies, Syllogism, Coding and Decoding, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, etc.

General Awareness: Current Events, Art and Culture of India, Games and Sports, Scientific and technical advancements of India, Environment, Famous personalities of India and the World, Flagship Government Programmes, etc.

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

The candidates securing minimum cut-off marks in Stage 1 of RRB NTPC will be allowed to sit for Stage 2. Given below are the details of qualifying marks one needs to obtain:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General 40 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 40 Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer) 30 ST 25 SC 30

Those who will not secure the minimum percentage against the respective categories will not make it to CBT 2 stage.

In order to crack the RRB NTPC exam, one needs to understand the RRB NTPC Exam Pattern first. Thereafter, one can start preparing for the CBT 1 and CBT 2 tests. One can take help from CBSE Class 10 books, newspapers, magazines and previous years’ question papers. There are many books available in the market to study for the exams as well.

One should thoroughly analyze previous years’ question papers and mark the questions that have a higher chance of coming this year. One can also take the help of various PDF files available online to stand a chance of cracking the exam.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern may be a little different for Stage 1 and 2, but the syllabus is almost identical. However, as the CBT 1 will be common for all the posts, the syllabus will also be the same for the posts. The candidates are required to keep a close watch on the notifications on this page.

Although the exams have been delayed, it is considered that the dates of admit card issuance and the subsequent dates of the exams are going to be released soon.