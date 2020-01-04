Learning
Insight into RRB NTPC Exam Pattern for CBT-l and CBT-ll Exams
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) exam to fill up 35,277 vacancies. Stage 1 and 2 of the exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern. RRB NTPC is yet to release the exam dates, but it is likely to be released soon.
Stage 1 exam was supposed to be held tentatively in the month of October 2019, but it has been delayed. We have provided the RRB NTPC Syllabus and RRB NTPC exam pattern of Stage 1 and Stage 2 in this article.
Recruitment Details of RRB NTPC 2019
Type of Exam: Recruitment Exam
Recruitment Board: RRB
Name of the post: Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Post for both Undergraduate and Graduate Categories
Total Vacancies: 35,277
Date of Stage 1 and Stage 2 Exam: To be notified soon
Mode of Exam: Computer Based Test (CBT)
RRB NTPC 2019 Important Dates:
Events
Dates
Date of release of official notification
28th February 2019
Starting Date of Online Registration
1st March 2019
Online Registration ends
31st March 2019
Final Date of Submission of Online Application Forms
12th April 2019
Admit Card Issue Date
15 days prior to CBT 1
Date of CBT 1
To be notified soon
RRB NTPC Vacancies
For Graduates:
Posts
Vacancies
Junior Time Keeper
17
Accounts Clerk
760
Junior Clerk
4319
Commercial Clerk
4940
Train Clerk
592
Total
10628
For Undergraduates:
Posts
Vacancies
Traffic Assistant
88
Ticket Clerk
5638
Goods Guard
5748
Typist
3164
Senior Clerk
2873
Junior Account Assistant
3164
Station Master
6865
Senior Time Keeper
14
Commercial Apprentice
259
Total
24649
RRB NTPC Exam Pattern for CBT 1:
Mode of Exam: Computer Based
Exam Shift: Multiple Shifts on different days
Types of questions: MCQ
Number of questions: 100
Sections: Three
Exam Duration: 90 minutes. For PwBD and Scribe candidates, it will be 120 minutes
Medium of question paper: English and Hindi
Marking Pattern: 1 for every correct answer and 1/3rd negative marking for every wrong answer.
Section
Number of Questions
Marks Allotted
Duration
Logical Reasoning and Aptitude
30
30
1 hour 30 minutes
Mathematics
30
30
General Awareness
40
40
Total
100
100
RRB NTPC Exam Pattern for CBT 2:
Mode of Exam: Computer Based
Types of questions: MCQ
Number of questions: 120
Sections: Three
Exam Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes. For PwBD candidates, it will be 2 hours
Marking: 1 mark for every correct answer and 1/3rd for every incorrect alternative chosen.
Section
Number of questions
Marks Allotted
Duration
Logical Aptitude and Reasoning
35
35
90 minutes
Mathematics
35
35
General Awareness
50
50
Total
120
120
RRB NTPC Syllabus for CBT 1 as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern:
The topics from where questions will be asked in the three sections will be:
Mathematics: Fractions, Decimals, HCF and LCM, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Elementary Algebra, etc.
Logical Aptitude and Reasoning: Analogies, Coding and Decoding, Syllogism, Analytical Reasoning, Venn Diagrams, Interpretation of Graphs and Maps, etc.
General Awareness: Current Events, Art and Culture of India, History of India and Freedom Struggle, Economy of India and the World, Flora and Fauna of India, Environmental Issues, UN and other important world organizations, Flagship Government Programmes and its details, etc.
RRB NTPC Syllabus for CBT 2 as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern:
The topics to be covered for CBT 2 will be:
Mathematics: Number System, Fractions and Decimals, Ratio and Proportions, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Geometry and Trigonometry, etc.
Logical Reasoning and Aptitude: Analogies, Syllogism, Coding and Decoding, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, etc.
General Awareness: Current Events, Art and Culture of India, Games and Sports, Scientific and technical advancements of India, Environment, Famous personalities of India and the World, Flagship Government Programmes, etc.
RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks as per RRB NTPC Exam Pattern
The candidates securing minimum cut-off marks in Stage 1 of RRB NTPC will be allowed to sit for Stage 2. Given below are the details of qualifying marks one needs to obtain:
Category
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
General
40
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
40
Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)
30
ST
25
SC
30
Those who will not secure the minimum percentage against the respective categories will not make it to CBT 2 stage.
In order to crack the RRB NTPC exam, one needs to understand the RRB NTPC Exam Pattern first. Thereafter, one can start preparing for the CBT 1 and CBT 2 tests. One can take help from CBSE Class 10 books, newspapers, magazines and previous years’ question papers. There are many books available in the market to study for the exams as well.
One should thoroughly analyze previous years’ question papers and mark the questions that have a higher chance of coming this year. One can also take the help of various PDF files available online to stand a chance of cracking the exam.
RRB NTPC Exam Pattern may be a little different for Stage 1 and 2, but the syllabus is almost identical. However, as the CBT 1 will be common for all the posts, the syllabus will also be the same for the posts. The candidates are required to keep a close watch on the notifications on this page.
Although the exams have been delayed, it is considered that the dates of admit card issuance and the subsequent dates of the exams are going to be released soon.