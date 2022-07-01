Thailand Sees Rise in Severe COVID-19 Cases

At a meeting Thursday, Thailand’s sub-committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) expressed concerns about an increase in lung infections among COVID-19 patients and those on ventilators.

The CCSA says that, since the face mask requirements were relaxed in public places, as well as pubs and bars reopening, lung infections have increased from 598 to 684 cases and those who require ventilators from 288 to 292.

COVID-19 fatality rate remains stable

According to the CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, the key issue, to which the subcommittee attached importance, is making sure the number of severe cases does not exceed the capacity of the health care system to handle it.

Dr. Apisamai said, COVID-19 patients occupy about 9.9% of hospital beds, which is manageable, but in some provinces like Samut Prakan, the occupancy rate is 20%, but still within the 25% limit.

Six of the 14 fatalities were not vaccinated, including those over 60 years old, those with underlying diseases, as well as those over 60 years old.

According to Dr. Apisamai, 84% of people over 60 have received their first dose, 80.5% have received two doses, and only 46.5% have received three doses.

It is the national goal for 60% of the population to receive three doses of vaccines. It has only been achieved by Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Phuket.

It has been disclosed that the CCSA will assess the consequences of all the relaxed measures at its meeting next Friday, with the possibility of reviewing some of them.

It is important to note that the CCSA will not rush to remove all restrictions, but will tread carefully, Dr. Apisamai said.