Diabetic Retinopathy: Effects Of Excessive Blood Sugar On The Ryes

(CTN NEWS) – After cataracts and glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy is the third leading cause of blindness in India, but most Indians are not aware that diabetes affects the eyes

One in three people with diabetes who have had it for 10 to 12 years develops diabetic retinopathy, which, if left untreated, can result in permanent vision loss and eye impairment.

Most Indians aren’t even aware that diabetes affects the eyes, making it the third most common cause of blindness in the country, behind cataracts and glaucoma. ICARE Eye Hospital, Noida CEO Dr. Saurabh Choudhry made the statement.

Says Dr. Choudhry, “Recent studies show that 63% of Indians are unaware that diabetes can harm eye health. 93% of diabetic individuals in the nation often wait until they have vision issues before seeing an ophthalmologist.

However, the eye has already suffered severe harm at that point, making treatment challenging. The body can be seen through the eyes. Diabetes-related eye abnormalities can be detected early with routine eye exams, even when the patient exhibits no symptoms.

A simple eye check helps diagnose a vast number of diabetes cases! It is advised that diabetic patients visit an eye doctor once every four months and that all healthy individuals have an eye exam once a year.”

Added him: “Approximately 80% of diabetic retinopathy patients experience visual difficulties whether driving, reading, or working.

Diabetic individuals can have good vision for the rest of their lives by getting diagnosed early, maintaining good blood sugar control, and having access to laser operations.

Unfortunately, even though they come from the wealthy, educated elite of society in India, the majority of patients don’t have regular eye or diabetic screenings and end up coming to us when their conditions are already advanced, and treatment is difficult.

A diabetic patient must undergo routine eye exams and prompt treatment to avoid retinopathy problems. ”

Globally, there are over 95 million adults who do have diabetic retinopathy. About 80% experience visual difficulties when working, reading, or driving.

Diabetes causes causes not only diabetic retinopathy but also causes dry eyes and cataracts to develop early. According to the doctor, diabetic patients typically get cataracts in their mid-fifties, roughly ten years earlier than people without diabetes.

“In India, most people do not know they have diabetes until they need to visit a hospital because of a complication of the condition, if ever

Because routine eye exams are not prioritized in India, many diabetic patients go blind or require lengthy hospital stays, which are expensive for their families and unsustainable if they come from a low socioeconomic background.” Dr. Choudhry said.

When the blood vessels in the retina are harmed due to excessive blood sugar levels in the body, it is known as diabetic retinopathy.

Floaters, blurriness, blank or black patches in the field of vision, poor night vision, and trouble seeing colours are some early signs of the disease. Advanced instances necessitate laser therapy or surgery, whereas mild cases can be managed effectively with adequate diabetes care.

