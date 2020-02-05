Thai Health Confirms Six More Cases of the Novel Coronavirus

Thai health officials reported Tuesday that six more people have been detected with the novel coronavirus in Thailand. Bringing the total amount of infected people to 25.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, told a press conference the four Thais included a couple who had just visited Japan. The two others were drivers who carried Chinese tourists in their vehicles.

Health authorities had contacted their Japanese seeking information related to the infected Thai tourists.

Dr Suwannachai said five of the six were recovering well and would be discharged from hospital when they were free of the virus, the Bangkok Post reported.

The sixth and most recent patient has been moved to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. He is 70 years-old and dependent on a respirator as he has both the coronavirus and tuberculosis.

He was the driver of a hired van that took an elderly Chinese woman to Hua Hin. The woman was receiving treatment for the infection in hospital and her health was improving.

The number of infections discovered in Thailand had now risen from 19 to 25. Eight have been treated and discharged and the other 17 are still in hospitals.

Korean Woman caught virus in Thailand

Meanwhile, Thai Health has asked Seoul for information about a Korean woman found infected with the novel coronavirus after visiting Thailand. She also had no record of travel to China.

Thai health reported on Tuesday they were informed of the case in South Korea. Furthermore they are seeking details of the woman’s condition and where she went in Thailand.

The 42-year-old South Korean woman tested positive to the novel coronavirus after arriving home from Thailand on Jan 19. She became ill on Jan 25. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) have placed her in quarantine. She is also the 16th person found with the virus in South Korea.