1st Monkeypox Death Announced In Chile

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced Chile’s first monkeypox death caused by an elderly man with underlying pathologies, diagnosed on Sept. 29.

Earlier this week, the ministry issued a statement explaining that the man was suffering from pre-existing medical conditions and had a weakened immune system.

Following the detection of its first case of the disease on June 17, the South American country declared a health alert on June 24 to strengthen surveillance and control over the outbreak.

Moreover, on Oct. 19, it became the first country in Latin America to begin vaccinations against monkeypox. This made it one of the first countries in the world to do so.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization reported that more than 79,000 cases of the disease had been reported so far, and 50 people had died from the disease.

It should be noted that, according to the Pan American Health Organization, a total of 30 deaths were reported in the region: 12 in Brazil, 11 in the United States, four in Mexico, two in Ecuador, and one in Cuba.

How many cases of monkeypox are there in different parts of the world?

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 71,096 monkeypox cases have been recorded in 107 countries worldwide since January 1, 2022. With 8,207 cases of reported in the U.S., Brazil has had the second-highest number with 7,209 cases and Spain has confirmed 7,209.

Can monkey pox be found in Chile?

It is significant to note that the outbreak of monkeypox in Chile in 2022 is part of the outbreak of human monkeypox caused by the West African clade of the monkeypox virus.

Chile was the first country to be affected by the outbreak on 17 June 2022. Cases that have been confirmed and those that are suspected by region.

