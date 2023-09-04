Connect with us

Health

People With Mild Asthma May Be Adversely Affected By Candle Smoke
Advertisement

Health

Diabetes Research Identifies a Gene Involved In Blood Sugar Regulation

Health

A Deadly Dengue Fever Outbreak Has Struck Bangladesh

Health

What's The Next COVID Vaccine And Who Should Get It?

Health

Ibutamoren in Modern Health: What You Should Know

Health

UK Study Finds Brain Fog After Covid-19 Linked to Blood Clots

Learning Health

Getting Fit and Strong: The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Right Dumbbells

Health

PCT Shop-Best Place to Buy Steroids Online

Health

Cannabis Cultivation and Regulation for Medicinal Purposes in Tasmania

Health

A Nationwide Outbreak of Dengue Fever has Broken out in Pakistan

Health

From 2004 to 2019, There was no Change in Depression in Children Worldwide

Health

Marijuana Users have Lead and Other Heavy Metals identified in their Blood and Urine

Health

Narcan Opioid Overdose Antidote Now Available Over-the-Counter to Tackle Opioid Epidemic

Health

Vaccine For Disease X Could Be Ready Within 100 Days

Health News

World's First: Cancer Treatment Jab Reduces Treatment Time To 'Seven Minutes' For Patients In England

Health

Australian Surgeon Finds 8-Centimeter-Long Live Worm in Woman's Brain

Health

The Average Cost of Colon Cancer Treatment in Germany

Health

West Nile Virus Case In Orange County In 2023 - Woman

Health

Importance of Water Treatment and Purification in 2023

Health News

Medicare's Price Negotiations: Biden Administration Aims To Reduce Healthcare Costs For U.S. Citizens

Health

People With Mild Asthma May Be Adversely Affected By Candle Smoke

Published

36 seconds ago

on

People With Mild Asthma May Be Adversely Affected By Candle Smoke

(CTN News) – It may seem that everything is set, there is a steak simmering on the Asthma stove, and there is a soft glow of light coming from the candles, but it is not the beginning of a great evening.

In spite of this, a recent study from the Department of Public Health at Aarhus University has warned that if you breathe in too much of the cosy environment, you may suffer from respiratory problems.

According to Karin Rosenkilde Laursen, a postdoc at the department and co-author of the study, “Our study demonstrates that indoor air pollution caused by fumes from cooking and burning candles can adversely affect the health of young people with mild asthma by causing irritation and inflammation.

In addition to evidence of DNA damage, we have found signs of inflammation in the blood..”

When we start the oven, place a pan on the hob, or light a candle, ultrafine particles and gases are produced, which are then inhaled by us as we breathe.

Previous studies have shown that these particles and gases can have detrimental effects on a person’s health.

According to Karin Rosenkilde Laursen, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, a key characteristic of this study is that it has focused on the effects of asthma treatment on young individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, who have mild asthma.

“In our study, we found that even very young individuals with mild asthma can experience discomfort and adverse effects if the room is not adequately ventilated during cooking or when burning candles.”

A significant number of young people are fitter and more resilient than older and middle-aged individuals. Therefore, the fact that we observed a significant impact from particles on this particular group of young people is concerning.”

It is important to keep an eye on the indoor climate not only for people with asthma, she says, but also for anyone who has allergies.

“Even though the study focused on young asthmatics, its findings are interesting and applicable for all of us. As winter approaches, we tend to light many candles and we might be less likely to open windows and doors while cooking since it is a time when we tend to light lots of candles.”

“It is possible for us to reduce the risk of serious lung, cardiovascular, and cancer diseases by prioritizing a healthier indoor climate, even in wintertime when we are cosying up indoors.”

SEE ALSO:

Diabetes Research Identifies a Gene Involved In Blood Sugar Regulation

A Deadly Dengue Fever Outbreak Has Struck Bangladesh

What’s The Next COVID Vaccine And Who Should Get It?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs