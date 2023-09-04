People With Mild Asthma May Be Adversely Affected By Candle Smoke

(CTN News) – It may seem that everything is set, there is a steak simmering on the Asthma stove, and there is a soft glow of light coming from the candles, but it is not the beginning of a great evening.

In spite of this, a recent study from the Department of Public Health at Aarhus University has warned that if you breathe in too much of the cosy environment, you may suffer from respiratory problems.

According to Karin Rosenkilde Laursen, a postdoc at the department and co-author of the study, “Our study demonstrates that indoor air pollution caused by fumes from cooking and burning candles can adversely affect the health of young people with mild asthma by causing irritation and inflammation.

In addition to evidence of DNA damage, we have found signs of inflammation in the blood..”

When we start the oven, place a pan on the hob, or light a candle, ultrafine particles and gases are produced, which are then inhaled by us as we breathe.

Previous studies have shown that these particles and gases can have detrimental effects on a person’s health.

According to Karin Rosenkilde Laursen, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, a key characteristic of this study is that it has focused on the effects of asthma treatment on young individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, who have mild asthma.

“In our study, we found that even very young individuals with mild asthma can experience discomfort and adverse effects if the room is not adequately ventilated during cooking or when burning candles.”

A significant number of young people are fitter and more resilient than older and middle-aged individuals. Therefore, the fact that we observed a significant impact from particles on this particular group of young people is concerning.”

It is important to keep an eye on the indoor climate not only for people with asthma, she says, but also for anyone who has allergies.

“Even though the study focused on young asthmatics, its findings are interesting and applicable for all of us. As winter approaches, we tend to light many candles and we might be less likely to open windows and doors while cooking since it is a time when we tend to light lots of candles.”

“It is possible for us to reduce the risk of serious lung, cardiovascular, and cancer diseases by prioritizing a healthier indoor climate, even in wintertime when we are cosying up indoors.”

