Osteoporosis Is A Female Disease That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked By ‘Him’

Osteoporosis, a silent killer

As it progresses, it causes no pain, but the bones become brittle, making them more susceptible to fractures, even spontaneous ones.

Osteoporosis can progress without early intervention or proper treatment, leading to bone fractures, most commonly in the wrist, femur, and vertebrae.

According to estimates, 4 million Italian women suffer from this disease.

In the normal aging process, bone tissue builds up until the age of 30, at which point it begins to wear out.

After menopause, bone loss accelerates in women because oestrogen, the hormone that protects against bone loss, is no longer produced.

Because men do not go through menopause, it is more difficult to pinpoint their age.

Symptoms of osteoporosis

A bone check-up is advisable as early as 50, especially if one or more risk factors exist.

People with osteoporosis, who don’t consume enough dairy products, who have fractured as a result of minor trauma are among the list.

People who suffer from rheumatic diseases, such as celiac disease, who have used cortisone or hypogonadism-causing drugs, those who have hypercalciuria, i.e. excessive calcium excreting in their urine, and those who take aromatase inhibitors to prevent recurrence of breast cancer.

As well as heavy smokers and those who ‘drink easily’, inordinate alcohol consumption weakens bones.

Preventive medicine

To determine osteoporosis risk, MOC, Computed Bone Mineralometry, is used, which is considered the main diagnostic tool to date.

Osteoporosis can be prevented by eating a diet high in calcium, taking vitamin D, limiting the consumption of foods derived from animals, exercising, reducing alcohol intake and quitting smoking.

Getting enough calcium and vitamin D

Certain factors limit the production of vitamin D by the skin.

Age affects vitamin D production by 30%; obesity; skin colouring; wearing protective clothing and creams; glass that absorbs UVB radiation: so being at work, even with the curtains open, does not affect vitamin D production; air pollution (some components absorb UV radiation).

Even at our latitudes, most of us don’t get enough exposure.

One should expose oneself at least 30 minutes a day between May and September.

Those exposed are the face, arms, and legs.

You don’t need to stand still to catch the rays, you can even walk.

Foods that contain this vitamin include fish oil, salmon, herring, and oily fish in general.

Drinking milk and dairy products, as well as almonds, broccoli, spinach, and soya, is the easiest way to get enough calcium.

The right amount of calcium is best obtained from milk and dairy products, which contain it in a more bioavailable form than plant foods, as the ratio of calcium and phosphorus is optimal, anti-nutrients (such as phytic acid) are absent, and vitamin D facilitates absorption.

A blood test can determine if there is a vitamin D deficiency.

The right vitamin D dosage is the key to an effective treatment.

A measure of vitamin D reserves is called 25-OH vitamin D.

Under 30g/ml, one should be concerned.

