5 Unique Gifts for Your Vape Lover Friends

If your friend is a vape lover, you shouldn’t worry about this. There are plenty of gift ideas for vape lover friends. We’ve shared five unique gifts we’re certain your friend will love.

There’s a lot of pressure involved in getting someone a gift. Whether it’s an anniversary, birthday, or just a gift, you want it to be memorable. Not to mention, the perfect gift matches the person’s interests, and it’s helpful in their day-to-day life. The last thing you need is to get someone an item they’ll store away and only get it out when you’re around. This is a sure sign that you didn’t hit the mark in gift-giving.

Let’s dive right in.

Nic Salts

When you pick up beginner vaping kits or prefilled pod kits, you’ll often get freebase nicotine e-liquid in them. This is the most popular type of e-liquid among users, but it’s not the only option. Therefore, if you’re thinking of boosting your friend’s supply of e-liquid, don’t go for the obvious; try nicotine salts.

Nicotine salts, also known as nic salts, are e-liquid with a slightly different composition than the traditional freebase e-liquids. Besides, they offer more benefits than the freebase type. These include:

Faster Delivery of Nicotine to the Body

Both fruit salts and flavourless nicotine salts deliver nicotine faster into the body compared to freebase e-liquids. As a result, you get a more potent, quicker, and more intense nicotine rush. Ex-smokers who smoked heavily love this effect because it gives an impression of a robust nicotine hit without having nicotine in the e-liquid.

Smoother “Throat Hit”

Nic salts are also gentle on the throat, which means you can vape a higher amount without feeling any irritation. This can’t be said about freebase traditional e-liquids. Too much of these e-liquids cause sore throat, which ruins the vaping experience.

Vape Charms

Vape charms are the perfect gift for female vape lovers. In most cases, women love beautifying their vape kits with charms, especially if they travel with the kits a lot. However, this isn’t to say that your male friends wouldn’t love this type of gift. There are numerous charms for men, including sports, surfer, and niche charms. Therefore, all you need to do is find out what your friend is into and get a charm matching their interests.

These charms range from a ring of beads around the tank, pendants, dangling charms, or even empty bottles. You can get inspiration from the kind of charms your friend already has on their tank. Are they more interested in dangling charms or those that go around the entire tank? Finding something close to this in a different design increases the chances that they’ll like the gift.

Vape Skins

Another meaningful and personal gift you can get a vape lover is vape skins. For this, you’ll need to find out the vaping model so that you can achieve a perfect fit. Check the available skins and find one that matches your friend’s personality or interests. For instance, if the person receiving the gift loves football, a vape skin or vape cartridges for CBD E-juice in this theme will be a well-received gift.

However, don’t limit yourself to the options available on the market. Some manufacturers customize vape skins according to your preferences. Going this route gives you even more options. You can turn your friend’s favourite picture into a vape skin, make a skin of something that’s memorable to both of you, or anything else you believe will put a smile on their face.

Extra Batteries and Chargers

One of the challenges vape lovers face is running out of charge when they’re on the go. No one wants to stop mid-vaping to charge their device. Therefore, a couple of extra batteries and chargers come in handy whether the vaper is on the go or lounging at home.

There are two types of vape batteries; rechargeable and integral batteries that charge from a cable. Find out which variety your friend uses and get them a couple. For recharging models, ensure you get the right USB cable for a hassle-free charging experience.

Vape Gear Cases

If your vape-loving friend is an avid traveller, vape gear cases will also go a long way. Travelling with vape gear can be quite the hassle if you’re ill-prepared. If not well-packaged, the vape juices can create a mess in the luggage. Help your friend out by ensuring they never have to worry about this. Durable vape gear cases built to protect the gear and prevent messes are what you should be looking for when shopping for this gift.

To make your decision-making process easier, consider what kind of packer your friend is and the kind of gear they have. Are they neat packers, or do they throw everything together in the suitcase without a second thought? The answer to this question will help you decide between soft, hard, and flexible shells.

Also, don’t limit yourself when it comes to options. Any small-sized bag like a toiletry or makeup bag can double up as a vaping gear case if it’s well-designed and provides the amount of space you’re looking for. Some crucial features to look for include:

Padding

Spacious

Jostling protection

Firm seal on all sides

Fastening for vape pens, mods, and bottles of e-liquid

Wrapping Up

As you can see, there’s no reason to worry when you’re thinking of gift ideas for vape lovers. There are many practical, memorable, and thoughtful gifts on this list that any vape lover would enjoy. Just remember to check your friend’s vape model if you’re buying something specific to their gear, like batteries and chargers.

Also, consider your friend’s tastes, style, and preferences before getting anything decorative because you expect them to have it on their gear everywhere they go. But most importantly, don’t overthink it. As they say, it’s the thought that counts. And in this case, it will count a lot because your gift will improve the vaper’s vaping experience.

