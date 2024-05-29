Connect with us

Health

MRNA Vaccine Developed Against H5N1 Bird Flu By Scientists
Advertisement

Health

Ozempic And Wegovy Prices Face Scrutiny From Novo Nordisk, Blames US Health System

Health

BLS Basics: The Essential Steps to Save a Life

Health

Rhinoplasty in Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide

Health

Study Links Diabetes Weight Loss Medications To Stomach Paralysis

Health

Dengue Outbreaks Linked To Indian Ocean Temperature Index

Health

Does The COVID-19 Pandemic Result From FLiRT Variants?

Health

ADHD in Adults: How to Improve Quality of Life? Self Help Tips

Health

Essential Pre-Surgery Tips for Your Mommy Makeover

Health

Hepatitis E Outbreak In China Linked To Undercooked Pork Liver

Health

Top 10 Private Dentists in Willow Grove, PA: Your Guide to the Best Local Dental Care

Health

Limited Testing For Bird Flu Leaves Safety Questions Unanswered

Health

Eli Lilly Will Spend $5.3 Billion In Indiana Expanding Mounjaro And Zepbound

Health

CDC Data Indicate a Rise In COVID-19 Strains In The United States.

Health

6 Common Misconceptions About Chiropractic Care Debunked

Health

Breast Cancer Detection Is Better With MRIs Or CEMs?

Health

Pfizer Plans To Save $1.5 Billion By 2027 In Its First Wave Of Cost-Cutting

Health

What is drug metabolism, and how do research liquids help?

Health

Understanding Modafinil: Your Ultimate Guide to Navigating the World of Smart Drugs

Health

By 2030, AstraZeneca Expects To Generate $80 Billion In Total Revenue

Health

MRNA Vaccine Developed Against H5N1 Bird Flu By Scientists

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

2 hours ago

on

MRNA
HEALTHDAY

(CTN News) – The researchers’ results indicate that an experimental mRNA vaccine against the H5N1 avian flu was highly effective in preventing severe illness and mortality in laboratory animals.

Using MRNA, the researchers reached this conclusion.

The vaccine has the potential to prevent H5N1 bird flu outbreaks that are presently increasing in wild birds, poultry, and cows in the United States, according to researchers. At present, these epidemics are spreading throughout the nation.

The experts’ conclusions are that it is imperative to halt these epidemics in order to prevent the H5N1 virus from infecting humans. COVID vaccinations were developed using the same procedures as the vaccine. The vaccine was developed using these procedures.

“MRNA technology allows us to be significantly more agile in the development of vaccines; we can initiate the process of developing an mRNA vaccine within hours of sequencing a new viral strain with pandemic potential,” stated Scott Hensley, a senior researcher and professor of microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Hensley is a member of the University of Pennsylvania’s faculty.

Hensley stated in a news statement provided by the university that vaccines were challenging to manufacture during previous influenza pandemics, such as the H1N1 pandemic that occurred in 2009. Vaccines were not available until after the initial pandemic outbreaks subsided. “This was the case”

Eggs are frequently employed in the development of influenza vaccines.

Influenza strains that are believed to be the most prevalent and virulent are injected into fertilized chicken eggs by professionals, who then allow the virus to multiply in order to disseminate throughout the population. Subsequently, they induce the virus to become quiescent in order to employ it in influenza vaccinations.

Conversely, it may require up to six months for viruses to become accustomed to the fact that they can replicate in fertilized embryos. This results in a delay in production that extends beyond the initial few months of a pandemic, which are regarded as the most critical period.

Drew Weissman, director of Penn Medicine’s MRNA vaccine research,

He said, “Experts believed that the influenza virus was the most likely cause of a pandemic prior to 2020, and we had few options for developing a vaccine in the event of such an occurrence.” Dr. Drew Weissman uttered these remarks.

Weissman continued by asserting that COVID-19 served as an illustration of the efficacy of mRNA-based vaccinations as a means of promptly safeguarding humans from viruses that are in the process of emergence. As a result, we are now more adequately equipped to address a diverse array of viruses that have the potential to trigger pandemics, such as influenza.

The mRNA vaccine is designed to specifically target this specific subtype of the H5N1 virus, which is responsible for the widespread outbreaks that have been observed in birds and livestock.

Researchers are concerned that the continued transmission of this specific strain of the virus could result in its expansion and the onset of a global pandemic for the human population. This is despite the fact that this specific strain of the virus only occasionally infects humans.

The experimental vaccine elicited a substantial immunological response in laboratory rodents and ferrets, as indicated by the findings published in the journal Nature Communications on May 23. The researchers arrived at this conclusion.

In addition, the laboratory animals maintained substantial quantities of antibodies in their systems for an additional year following infection. Furthermore, animals that had been immunized against H5N1 were able to clear the virus more rapidly and exhibited fewer symptoms than those that had not been immunized.

The researchers also found that the mRNA flu vaccine was equally effective as a vaccination that was developed using conventional egg-based methods. This discovery was substantial. In the laboratory trial, both immunizations were effective in generating substantial antibody responses in the animals.

SEE ALSO:

Study Links Diabetes Weight Loss Medications To Stomach Paralysis

BLS Basics: The Essential Steps to Save a Life

Dengue Outbreaks Linked To Indian Ocean Temperature Index
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies