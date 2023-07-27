Influenza Vaccination More Important Than Fourth Covid-19 Caccination

(CTN News) – Due to an increase in influenza cases in several cities within the country, public health experts have decided against administering a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and have instead recommended influenza vaccinations.

The Economic Times (ET) reports that this has been the case due to an increase in influenza cases in multiple cities throughout the country.

It is believed that the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can provide additional protection against the virus. In light of the fact that only 220 million individuals have received the third vaccine dose so far, and that a considerable amount of time has passed since the second dose was given, this is of particular importance.

The low uptake of the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine may have contributed to a reduction in immunity against the virus.

While this may be the case, health experts are apprehensive about the necessity of a fourth dose of the drug.

This hesitation has nothing to do with the fact that in the last 24 hours, only 23 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India, which indicates that the number of these cases has significantly decreased.

As a result of this, the infection count on a daily basis is at its lowest level since March 2020.

According to a government official, the participation or response for the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been extremely low as of late.

It is also worth noting that hospital chains such as Max Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare have held off on ordering Covid-19 vaccines for a considerable period of time.

Since several cities have been experiencing an increase in cases of influenza in recent weeks, health experts have recommended that people consider getting vaccinated.

According to the expert, vulnerable individuals, in particular, should seriously consider getting vaccinated in the near future.

A recent report by Max Healthcare’s Group Medical Director, Sandeep Budhiraja, stressed the importance of obtaining seasonal vaccines on an annual basis.

This medication is most effective when taken in August and September in North India.

Budhiraja said that a quadrivalent influenza vaccine is available that provides protection against two types of influenza A as well as influenza B and should be taken by everyone, especially those who are at the highest risk of developing complicated flu.”

CDC researchers have confirmed that flu shots provide protection against all four influenza viruses, including two subtypes of influenza A and two lineages of influenza B.

In view of the surge in the number of flu cases, flu shots are being sold at prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Nevertheless, users should keep in mind that there may be side effects following vaccination, including headaches, muscle pain, shivering, dizziness, and a slight fever after vaccination.

