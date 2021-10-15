How Long Does It Take For Vicks To Work On Nail Fungus?

Most home remedies are seldom studied in randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies. Consequently, we do not often have scientific studies that show how well they do (or don’t) work. Certain popular home remedies have no solid explanation for their success. For instance, Vicks VapoRub can be used to eliminate toe nail fungus. Why is that so? No one knows yet. Read this Healthyell guide to find out.

How Does Vicks VapoRub Work?

The effectiveness of Vicks VapoRub in treating fingernail fungus from acrylic nails has been documented by a number of people over time.

Many people also report a failure with expensive prescription antifungal products. Most people who take antifungal medicine for some time to get rid of their lice are disappointed when the fungus returns after a temporary cure.

Nail fungus appears to be surprisingly variable. This is probably due to both the wide variety of fungal pathogens that can affect nails and the variability in immunity among hosts. Nail fungus does not affect some people, even those who walk barefoot in the garden, shower, or locker room.

Some people find their toenails to be yellowish-brown and misshapen. In addition to looking unsightly, they are also difficult to clip. For a while, treatment may work, but the fungi seem to return repeatedly.

It is frequently questioned whether the problem arises from different fungi or if the immune system interacts with the fungi.

How to use it to treat nail fungus?

First of all, wash your feet carefully. Wipe them dry with a towel.

Take some Vicks straight from the container. To prevent sticking your finger into Vicks, use a spoon instead of rubbing Vicks on your infected toenail. Apply Vicks on your toenail with the spoon.

Place a small amount on your toenail. Ensure that all of the nail is covered, including the cuticle and underside of the nail. Use a disposable orange stick or cotton swab to get the Vicks under the nail and around the edges.

Put a bandage or a sock over the toe after rubbing the Vicks in thoroughly. It will ensure that Vicks absorbs, rather than rubbing off on bedding or furnishings.

This process should be repeated twice daily. Patiently wait-it may take you up to five months to see progress.

Tip

To prevent nail fungus, keep your toenails trimmed, dry, and clean. Wash all towels that come in contact with the affected foot as soon as possible.

Warning

If your toe is painful, red, or swollen, or if you notice your fungus is getting worse, then you need to visit your physician.

Wrapping up

People often use tea tree oil and vinegar. One cup of this will destroy your nail fungus. It can be challenging to apply any of these topical medications since they cannot penetrate the nail unit well. As a result, it is difficult for them to penetrate the nail unit and find the fungus. Because of this, prescription topical medications tend to have limited effects.

Taking appropriate anti-fungal drugs prescribed by your doctor is the best course of action. It is possible there isn’t an over-the-counter cure for your condition, but you can speak to your doctor for a drug that will work.

