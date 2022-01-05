Healthier Lifestyle Ideas for 2022

Healthier Lifestyle Ideas: Ringing in the New Year normally comes with New Year’s resolutions. Be it healthier eating, exercising more, or something else… people make a lot of changes when January 1 hits.

But what if I told you that you could make all of these changes NOW?

What if I told you that you can have a healthier lifestyle TODAY, and it’s even easier than just starting next year.

It doesn’t matter what your resolutions are, or how much time you have to invest into them. If this sounds like something that interests you, read on!

You see, some of the poorest people in our country are farmers. And some of the healthiest people are also… you guessed it… farmers! That’s not a coincidence either. The easiest way to have a healthier lifestyle is to eat more food from your local farmer’s market. Not only will it be cheaper than eating at a restaurant, or buying food from the store, but it will be healthier too!

This is just one of the ideas I have for you. So keep on reading to find out more about how you can experience a healthier lifestyle TODAY!

Sticking to just this one tip will already put you ahead of MILLIONS of people who make New Year’s resolutions and never stick to them.

If you eat more fruits and vegetables, you will: – Lose weight – Lower your risk of cancer and heart disease – Improve your mood – Improve your immune system

There is no other single change that will improve your health as much as eating more fruit and vegetables. And the best part is that it’s so easy to do… and you can start TODAY!

10 Tips for a Healthier and Happier New Year

Set long-term goals. Think back to last year’s resolutions. How many of them did you stick to? If it was only a few, that is ok! Think about what worked and what didn’t. Set longer-term goals that you can work toward but might not be so easily attainable in one year. These BIG goals are good to have in mind. Set short-term goals. Make these goals realistic and achievable in one year. These could be work-related, making improvements to your house or setting up regular pest control service, or making goals to spend more quality time with loved ones. Practice healthy eating. There are two steps here: 1) Eat less food from restaurants, and 2) Eat more food from your local farmer’s markets. They are healthier, cheaper, and better for our planet! 3) Meal prep or use a pressure cooker to easily whip up meals. Get plenty of sleep. Get 7 or 8 hours of sleep each night to feel refreshed in the morning. Your mind will be better able to focus throughout the day too! Practice mindfulness. Be aware of your thoughts and feelings throughout the day. Take the time to meditate, or simply stop what you are doing for a moment to take a few breaths! Be active each day. Put on some music and dance around the house, do yoga in your living room, go for a walk with friends… there are so many fun and free activities that you can do each day! Give back to your community. Volunteering is a great way to help others, but it will also make you feel happier too! Say nice things about yourself each day. Talk with friends or write it down in a journal. Write down three good qualities or acts of kindness that you have done. One of the most important things to do is take care of your mental health. This means thinking positive thoughts and surrounding yourself with people who lift you up, not bring you down. Do you have a friend that always complains about their life? Maybe it’s time to say goodbye! Don’t forget gratitude. Think of all the great things in your life, big and small. Gratitude will put you in a better mood so that you can be kinder to yourself and others! Exercise each day. If you’re really busy, just do five minutes. Find a workout that you enjoy and will look forward to! Create a vision board. Grab magazines or online sources that have images of things you want to achieve over time. These are good motivators to keep you on track!

So here are my 10 tips… what about yours? I would love to know how YOU plan on having a healthier lifestyle in 2022.

If you make these resolutions, not only are you ahead of the pack in making this year your healthiest ever… but according to studies done by several universities, people who make New Year’s resolutions are more likely to succeed in keeping them when they reflect on their past and think of ways they can improve upon it.

So go ahead, make a resolution! And as you’re doing that, rejoice knowing that there is one thing you’re already doing right: eating more fruits and vegetables!

In fact, why not try something new this year? Make your resolution to eat more fruits and vegetables! It has been shown that people who make resolutions are more likely to stick with them. And what better resolution than one that will fill your body with fruit and veggies?

So here are my 10 tips for eating more produce this year, in no particular order:

1) Keep Fruits & Veggies Handy – This is simple enough; keep fruits and veggies in easy-to-reach places. Keep them near your keys so you can easily throw some in a bag before heading out the door, keep an apple at your desk for when you need a snack, or place a bowl on your coffee table for grabbing during commercial breaks of The Bachelor!

2) Take Advantage of Pointless Eating – Some people might have a “point system” going with themselves where they give themselves a point every time they eat something healthy throughout the day. If you reach 10 points, there’s a free meal at In-N-Out. I don’t know of any places doing this currently, but if you’re looking for more ways to get produce into your diet, check out this article from Prevention magazine.

3) Have a Kitchen Emergency Kit – Put together a kit with healthy snacks and foods that you can easily pop into your mouth while cooking or baking. Here are some ideas: slice up an apple and put in a Ziploc bag in the freezer… in case you need to pull it out and do some prepping for a recipe later cut up veggies like cucumbers, bell peppers, or carrots… put in a container with a lid to keep them fresh wash fruit and store it in the fridge use berries as garnishes for almost any dish make a healthy smoothie!

4) Get Rid of Food Jams – When you walk into a room, do you see the food before anything else? First of all, that’s why you’re always hungry. We can’t help it! But sometimes we get into ruts of only eating certain types of foods in a room because they’re what we always buy at the store. When you walk into your kitchen or dining area this week, take a good look around and see what all you have in store. Then, take an item or two out and replace it with something green and leafy. I promise you’ll feel better when you’re eating more veggies!

5) Carry Veggies in Your Bag – This one is pretty simple: pick the best ones to carry in your bag! You can carry around celery with peanut or almond butter, apples for a healthy snack, carrots & hummus… the list is endless.

6) Don’t Be Afraid to Substitute – This is one of the most important steps in increasing your fruit and veggie intake! When I tell people that they can substitute veggies in place of pasta or rice, they don’t believe me until I convince them myself. For example, try using spaghetti squash in place of pasta… you’ll never go back to regular spaghetti! Or, zoodles (zucchini noodles) are great for any kind of Asian stir-fry dish. So the next time you’re cooking something that normally includes unhealthy starch, think about using a veggie!

7) Surround Yourself With Support – If you surround yourself with people who are supportive of your goals, it’s easier to achieve them. So tell everyone that you’re trying to eat more fruits and veggies this year. And when they ask why, give them the most boring answer ever: “Because they’re healthy” or “It’s a New Year, and I’m trying to eat better.” The more often you say it and the less interesting you make it sound, the more likely this incredible habit will stick.

8) Cook with Friends – One of my favorite ways to eat healthier is by cooking with friends! Invite some friends over and make a meal together… it doesn’t have to be anything big; just make sure you’re having fun! I’ve had many dinner parties where we started off by chopping veggies or setting up the mandolin slicer. Once everything is prepped, everyone grabs an ingredient, cooks what they want in their own pan, adds spices, and eats fresh. It’s a great way to bond over good food!

9) Get Creative – Think outside the box when it comes to veggies. Don’t just use them as a support for your main dish. Mix things up by creating your own veggie-filled meals or side dishes! You’ll be surprised at how many new options there are for veggies! Here are some examples of mine: Veggie Fritters, a Curried Sweet Potato Salad from my days at Zaxby’s, and a Pork Tenderloin dish.

10) Don’t Forget to Dress Up Your Food – When food looks bland and boring, it doesn’t make us feel excited to eat it. But when our plate is full of colour, it’s easier to eat more than one serving. Try these tips for plate decoration… it really helps!

11) Get Your Family Involved – It’s never too late to start eating healthier! If you’re not used to fruit and veggies, then don’t try to change everything overnight.