Hair Loss for Women: Here are 5 Probable Causes

There is a tendency to think that hair loss is a “male” problem. However, women also often face this problem. And for women, this is more stressful to see how the long and dense hair is falling out. It is important to differ normal hair loss (when a person loses less than 100 strands per day) from pathological one (when hair loss increases, you notice the hair everywhere).

Let’s consider the reasons for hair loss in women and ways to fight it.

Changes in hormones

A lot of women observe hair thinning after childbirth. Advanced hair loss can start in 1-4 weeks after delivery and continue for several months. A woman should not worry about this process: such changes are related to hormone imbalance. Soon, the hair growth will stabilize. The same situation may take place when a patient stops applying hormonal contraception.

However, things are different in the case of the androgenic alopecia in women. It occurs as a result of male hormones increase.

Treatment: if a hair loss is related to pregnancy, in 5-12 months after childbirth, a hair growth recovers itself. In the case of androgenic alopecia, a patient needs to consult a doctor and develop a proper treatment. Usually, a specialist prescribe hormonal therapy; but to get 100% result, a hair transplant is the best option.

The hair transplant price is affordable, especially in Turkey. For instance, the price in Turkey for this procedure starts from $1,500 (package price for a maximum number of grafts).

Health issues

The normal hair growth can be affected by the least changes in the body. The causes of hair loss can be provoked by health conditions. The most common are:

advanced blood loss

infections

high temperature

postoperative period or trauma

stress

iron deficiency.

Treatment: in these cases, hair loss is temporary. It takes up to 1 year to completely recover hair growth.

Vitamin deficiency

Malnutrition or severe diets negatively impact the organism. As a result, the necessary vitamins are not delivered in the body. This fact can cause hair loss, the fragility of nails, and problems with the skin.

Treatment: a normalization of your nutrition is the best way to solve the problem. If you do not know what products add to the ration, consult a doctor.

Improper hair care

Sometimes, improper hair care is determined (usage of a hair dryer, hair straightener, frequent dyeing) as one of the triggers that lead to hair loss. However, hair care specialists agree that external impact can only aggravate other current health issues.

Chemical influence

Often, a sudden hair loss may be a cause of chemical or medicines influence. For instance, during chemotherapy, the strands fall out very fast.

Treatment: there is no specific treatment for such a case. As a rule, when a patient stops taking such medicines, the hair recovers its growth.

Before starting the treatment of hair loss, it is necessary to undergo diagnostics and detect the reason. Any particular case requires an individual approach. It is important to understand that the treatment plan significantly depends on the cause of hair loss. In some cases, hair growth recovers when negative influence is eliminated; a person rests enough and eats well.

However, it is not always so simple: often, people need professional help that includes conservative therapy or even hair transplant.

Do not solve the hair loss problem by yourself. Only a specialist will help you to undergo proper treatment and not to waste valuable time.