Man in Bangkok Finds Huge Python Coiled Up Inside His Toilet Bowl

BANGKOK – A man got the shock of his life when he woke up early in the morning and spotted a huge python curled up in his toilet bowl. The incident happened around 3 am on Friday and was posted on Facebook. In the video clip, the large snake is seen resting inside the toilet. “Found this in my toilet at 3 am at home. I’ll probably be scared for a while,” he wrote in his post.

He later shared an update in the comments, uploading another video. This time, a rescue team arrived at about 4 am to remove the snake. “Thanks to the rescue team who helped… If this ever happens to you, call 199,” he suggested.

The post quickly caught people’s attention and drew lots of reactions. People shared their worries about how the snake got into the bathroom. Some wondered if the house was on the ground floor or close to the woods.

One person offered some tips. “At my place, we pour toilet cleaner in the bowl every so often. The chemicals keep snakes away because they don’t like it.”

These encounters are rare, but not unusual in Bangkok or other cities in Thailand. Most homes are hooked up to public drains, which snakes use to look for water and shelter. From there, they can slip through pipes and end up in toilets.

Experts recommend using secure drain covers, checking before sitting down, flushing first, and keeping the lid closed when the toilet isn’t in use. Sightings of snakes in Bangkok toilets have been reported many times. The issue stands out because of the city’s environment and growth.

Bangkok’s rapid growth has pushed into areas that were once snake habitats, like the Chao Phraya River delta. The city’s main airport, Suvarnabhumi, is built on land called Cobra Swamp. This shows how well the area suits snakes.

As new houses replace these green spaces, snakes lose their homes and seek shelter inside buildings, including toilets.

Bangkok’s hot and rainy weather, especially during the wet season, often floods snake habitats. Floodwater forces snakes to higher and drier places, like residential buildings. Toilets, which are cool, dark, and quiet, offer a perfect hiding spot for snakes trying to escape the heat or find safety.

Poor waste management in Thailand makes the problem worse. Only 466 out of 2,490 waste centres use proper methods, leaving trash to pile up in cities. This attracts rats, which are a favourite meal for many snakes. Toilets become entry points for snakes chasing rats or frogs looking for water.

In 2022, Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department responded to 31,801 calls for snake removal. That was a 300% jump over the 10,492 calls in 2023. By 2024, the number grew even more, reaching 37,000. The problem is getting worse.

On a single day in 2024, the department handled 173 calls about snakes but only five for fires, showing just how often snakes turn up.

Most snakes found in toilets aren’t dangerous, like reticulated or Burmese pythons. Still, Thailand is home to about 300 snake species. Roughly 10% are venomous, such as cobras, kraits, and pit vipers.

For snake removal in Bangkok, here are some reliable options based on available information:

Emergency Hotline (199): Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department handles a high volume of snake removal calls, with around 60,000 snakes removed annually. They report a success rate of over 90%, and captured snakes are typically handed over to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation for release into the wild.

Call 199 for immediate assistance, especially during the rainy season when snake sightings peak.

Mr. Sompop Sridaranop: A contact for python snake removal in Bangkok, though one source indicates his number (089-0438455) may no longer be valid. If you try this number and it doesn’t work, consider alternative options like the emergency hotline.

Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute (Snake Farm): Located at 1871 Thanon Rama IV, Pathumwan, Bangkok, this institute is primarily focused on venom extraction and antivenom production but may provide guidance or referrals for snake removal. Contact them at +66 2 252 0161 or visit their website (www.saovabha.com) for more information.

