Cardiosurgery: Heart Procedures and Surgeries

The efforts of physicians and scientists from all over the world are focused on prevention, early diagnostics, and effective treatment of cardiac diseases, which is what cardiology focuses on. Cardiosurgery is more about surgical treatment of cardiovascular pathologies. Let’s take a closer look.

What you need to know about cardiosurgery

The common scenarios for patients who hear about the cardiosurgery for the first time include such cases:

You are offered heart surgery as your only option, and the physicians think it should be done right away

You are offered surgery but it can be postponed for a while

And then comes a time for you to learn more about cardiosurgery. Today, all operations for the treatment of heart diseases can be divided into closed and open interventions.

Closed surgeries are surgical interventions in which the heart itself is not involved. They are performed outside the heart, and therefore do not require the use of any special equipment other than the usual surgical instruments. They do not “open up” the heart cavity, which is why they are called “closed”.

Open surgeries are surgical interventions in which the chest and heart chambers must be opened to correct the existing defect. This is done using a special device that would ensure heart-lung circulation. During the operation, both the heart and the lungs are switched off the circulation, and the surgeon can perform any intervention on the stopped heart.

The most common operations are performed for the treatment of:

Ischemic heart disease

Heart failure

Arrhythmias

Congenital or acquired heart defects

The overall goal of cardiosurgery is to restore the blood supply to the heart itself as well as its ability to push blood out. As a rule, if such disorders are not eliminated in time, a person may die. Thus, cardiosurgery is the last possible option to treat diseases of the heart and vessels related to their structure and functioning.

Most commonly performed cardiac interventions

There are different procedures in heart surgery. Many advanced techniques in cardiosurgery abroad are aimed at treating the most dangerous and common complication of coronary artery disease – myocardial infarction. Special attention is paid to ischemic heart disease and its complications. To treat these pathologies, aortocoronary bypass surgery, and other techniques are applied in clinics abroad.

The major types of surgical interventions performed abroad are:

Coronary stenting and cardiac catheterization

Coronary artery bypass grafting

Heart valve replacement or repair

Surgical interventions on large vessels

Laser methods of treatment

Balloon angioplasty

Implantation of pacemakers and implantable defibrillators

Invasive and noninvasive electrophysiological studies

Biomechanical support of the heart (cardiomyoplasty)

Heart transplantation

Undergoing cardiac surgery abroad during a lockdown

Cardiosurgery is a complex branch of practical medicine, therefore, it’s important to ensure the decent quality of intervention and professionalism of surgeons. Most of the time people who consider treatment abroad doubt the quality of medical service provided in their native hospitals.

