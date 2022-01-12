What is Pancreatic Cancer: What You Need to Know

Medical studies show that pancreatic cancer is rarely diagnosed in the earlier stages where the disease is most treatable. The reason is that the symptoms don’t appear until the cancer spreads to surrounding organs.

The disease affects the pancreas, which releases enzymes during digestion and manages blood glucose levels. The onset of the disease occurs in the cells in the ducts that distribute to digestive enzymes. If a person suspects they have pancreatic cancer, he or she needs to visit a doctor for testing and to learn more about the disease.

What Are the Symptoms?

The symptoms begin with abdominal pain that radiates to the back, loss of appetite, weight loss, jaundice, light-colored stools, dark-colored urine, itchy skin, blood clots, fatigue, and a diagnosis of diabetes.

While these symptoms are signs of pancreatic cancer, there are other conditions that have similar symptoms, and the person should visit a doctor for a proper diagnosis. If an individual believes they may have Pancreatic cancer, a visit to an oncologist is necessary.

Are There Known Causes?

Currently, doctors know two factors that lead to pancreatic cancer. Inherited gene mutations and smoking are the only known causes of pancreatic cancer. Other factors that could apply are diabetes, pancreatitis, obesity, and age. Patients over the age of 65 are diagnosed most often.

The cancer happens when there are cell mutations in the organ. Abnormal cellular growth is a common sign of an issue with the pancreas. If the cells continue to mutate, a tumor forms and a biopsy determines if the tumor is cancerous. If the cancer isn’t treated, the disease spreads to the surrounding organs.

Are There Complications?

Yes, individuals with pancreatic cancer experience profound weight loss, become jaundiced, experience more frequent pain, and may have bowel obstructions. Each of these conditions requires additional treatment. A bowel obstruction could become life-threatening and rupture the intestines if not treated.

How to Lower the Risks

If the person smokes, doctors recommend quitting now and taking nicotine replacement products. By maintaining a healthy weight, the person can reduce their risk, too. Obesity is a factor that can lead to pancreatic and other forms of cancer. The individual could start an exercise plan and follow a healthy diet to avoid significant weight gain. By eating more vegetables and fruits, the person manages their health and reduces issues with their pancreas. Whole grains as part of a healthy diet are also helpful in decreasing cancer risks.

How Is the Disease Diagnosed?

Doctors complete imaging testing, endoscopic ultrasounds, blood tests, and biopsies to diagnose pancreatic cancer. The findings determine the exact stage and what treatment is required.

How Is Pancreatic Cancer Treated?

The surgeon will remove tumors when possible, and if the individual is at a later stage, the pancreas is removed completely. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy are used to eliminate cancer cells in the pancreas and surrounding organ systems. The oncologist monitors the progress of the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at later stages. The symptoms can include abdominal pain, a poor appetite, and changes in stools. Smoking and genetics are factors that lead to the cancer. There are some complications that could arise with pancreatic cancer, including bowel obstructions. Many individuals can lower their risk by quitting smoking, exercising, and following a healthier diet. By visiting a doctor, a proper diagnosis is possible, and patients may increase their odds of survival.